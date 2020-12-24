Denver Broncos' Wishlist for Santa Claus

For yet another year, the Denver Broncos have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. At some point, the Broncos will get the ship righted and start pushing for the postseason once again.

Maybe that's in 2021, maybe it's three years from now. For now, it's time to start looking toward next season and with it being Christmas Eve, what are the Broncos hoping Santa Claus leaves under the tree?

Front Office/Coaches

John Elway: A playoff spot in 2021

With Denver having four consecutive losing seasons, Elway may find himself out of a job in 2022 if the Broncos don't make the playoffs next season.

Vic Fangio: Two wins to close out the season

While it is unlikely he loses his job no matter what, it's more comfortable to be 7-9 and not 5-11.

Pat Shurmur: A better and more consistent offense

While Shurmur does have his role with the issues on offense, a lot of them fall on the players' failure to execute and if that doesn't change, he may well be out of a job sooner rather than later.

Ed Donatell: A healthy defense

Denver's defense has done well this year despite all the injuries its dealt with. It would make Donatell's job a lot easier if the Broncos could stay healthier next year.

Special Teams

Brandon McManus: Trust from his coaches

Over the years, there have been multiple occasions of McManus wanting to go for the long field goal only to get passed up for a punt. He wants the coaches' trust to let him go make that attempt.

Offense

Drew Lock: Be the unquestioned starter for 2021

A veteran or rookie to compete with may in store for Lock in 2021 but if he wants to be the long-term answer, he needs dramatic improvement before next year.

Phillip Lindsay: A payday… from anyone

Lindsay wanted a new deal and never got it. He is a restricted free agent so unless Denver doesn't tender him or trades him, he may have to wait another year.

Melvin Gordon: 'Stick 'Em' or something for his hands

Fumbles are death to a running back and Gordon has had issues this year. Add in his legal issues, and there is a real incentive to move on from him.

Courtland Sutton: To stay healthy and have a big season

Being a free agent after the 2021 season, Sutton could use a big year to get a big payday.

Jerry Jeudy & K.J. Hamler: More Stick 'Em

With the highest (Hamler) and fourth-highest (Jeudy) drop rates in the NFL this year, with at least 50 targets, these rookies need that stick 'em.

Tim Patrick: RFA tendered and a big year

Being a restricted free agent, the options for Patrick are limited. He wishes to be tendered and have a big year for a potentially big contract after the season.

Noah Fant: A fully healthy ankle

He injured his ankle this year and it still seems to be bothersome. He needs it to go away for next season and play a full healthy season.

Dalton Risner: To take another step up the developmental ladder

This hasn't been the best year for Risner, but he has had plenty of high moments. Consistency will be needed as well as elevating his overall game.

Lloyd Cushenberry: Development

It has been a very rough season for Cushenberry as he has failed as a run blocker and in pass protection. He either needs to develop or take a seat.

Defense

Shelby Harris: That big contract

It has been a good year for Harris and he finally seems to be really in line for that big contract. He hopes it comes this year after not getting it last offseason.

Jurrell Casey: To keep his job

The older veteran is coming off a major injury and it would be very easy for Denver to cut his deal from the books. He wishes to get another chance.

Dre'Mont Jones: A bigger role without injuries creating it

Jones has ended up a starter this year because of injuries but he wasn't initially meant to be. Now he wishes to be the starter in 2021 without getting it because of so many teammates getting hurt.

Von Miller: Health and a job

Denver has an option on his deal and Miller probably wants it to be picked up, but either way, he wants to have a place on a team and to stay on the field for the season.

Bradley Chubb: Fifth-year option picked up

Having it picked up would give Chubb some job security and give him a good amount of money before getting a bigger deal.

Malik Reed: To not be passed over

With Denver possibly moving on from Von Miller, Reed doesn't want to get passed over and replaced or be relegated back to the third pass rusher job.

Alexander Johnson: Tendered with a big year

This year hasn't been as good as his 12 starts last year, but he should still get tendered. If that happens and he follows up with a big year, he could see his way to a good contract.

A.J. Bouye: To keep his job

Denver traded for Bouye and could easily get out of his deal. He has been a disappointment this year and ended up suspended. That money could be better spent elsewhere, like going to another on this list who has the wish to get paid.

Bryce Callahan: Health

He has yet to play a full season because of injuries. There is no doubt he wants that to change.

Justin Simmons: To get paid

Another really good year on the franchise tag, so he hopes he finally gets that top-5 safety money that alluded him this last offseason.

Kareem Jackson: To keep his job

Denver doesn't have to part ways with Jackson, but it's a possibility. It doesn't even seem likely, but Jackson still has this wish just in case Denver doesn't think they can pay for Jackson and Simmons.

