Report: Broncos Won't Pick Up OG Ronald Leary's Team Option

Chad Jensen

In John Elway and Vic Fangio's annual pressers at the NFL Scouting Combine, we gleaned a lot about their offseason plan for the Denver Broncos and which veterans will have a role with the team. 

One vet who has played his last down in Denver is OG Ronald Leary. We learned on Tuesday via Elway that the Broncos will not pick up Leary's team option, which will render him a free agent. 

This was news gleaned after Elway stepped down from the podium, and briefly held court off to the side with local Denver beat writers. 

Leary was signed to a four-year, $35 million contract in the spring of 2017. The former Dallas Cowboy was signed to provide a Louis Vasquez-type impact at right guard for the Broncos. 

Unfortunately for Leary, he couldn't stay healthy. He missed five games in 2017, 10 in 2018 and four games this past season. 

Letting him go frees up $8.5M in cap space for the Broncos, which adds to the Broncos' growing war chest as NFL free agency approaches in March. We also learned that the Broncos will pick up the team options on LB Todd Davis and K Brandon McManus. 

Both players were key role players last year whose contracts represent solid value still for the Broncos. Davis projects as a starter in 2020 at best if the Broncos are unable to find an upgrade in free agency or the draft and at worst, he'd make a great depth piece. 

For now, though, Davis is penciled in as a starter opposite of Alexander Johnson. McManus had a brush with controversy last season, throwing his helmet during a game when Coach Fangio wouldn't allow him to attempt a ridiculously long field goal. 

But McManus is uniquely loved and respected within the Broncos' locker room and by the coaches. He'll continue to kick off and attempt extra points and field goals in 2020. 

