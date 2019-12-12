Report: Broncos Work out Punter Shane Tripucka, Grandson of Ring of Fame QB

Suffice to say, punter Colby Wadman has been inconsistent this season. Out of 29 qualifiers, the Denver Broncos' punter is ranked 27th in net yards per attempt (43.8 yds/punt).

Wadman's inefficiencies have sparked action on the part of the team. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos worked out two punters on Thursday, including Shane Tripucka, the grandson of Ring-of-Fame QB Frank Tripucka.

The other player was former Houston Texans punter Trevor Daniel. Daniel punted for the Texans all of last season and for the first two games of the 2019 campaign.

Meanwhile, Tripucka is a Texas A & M alumn who finished his senior year ranked second in the nation by averaging 43.4 yards per punt. Tripucka is a talented punter but despite his productive collegiate resume, he has struggled to catch on in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Tripucka in early 2018 but he didn't make it to the 53-man roster. As Klis points out in his report, it often takes specialists time to carve out a role with an NFL team and it's been no different for Tripucka.

Grandpa Frank is most famous for being the first QB in AFL/NFL history to eclipse 3,000 yards passing. The Broncos retired his No. 18 jersey but Frank was kind enough to allow Peyton Manning to 'unretire' it and use it during his four-year stint in Denver. Frank passed away in 2013 and after Manning retired, the No. 18 was re-retired by the Broncos.

Tom McMahon has been a staunch supporter of Colby Wadman throughout his two-year stint as the Broncos special teams coordinator. But as it relates to Wadman, the proof of his ineptitude is in the pudding.

The Broncos need a true weapon at punter who can flip the field and help the team win the field-position battle. If either Tripucka or Daniel impressed the Broncos in their workout, look for the team to sign one (maybe both, but doubtful) to a futures contract after the season ends and the roster expands from 53 players to 90.

