Broncos' WR/PR Diontae Spencer Reveals his Lofty Goals for 2020

When in comes to the Denver Broncos fielding a bonafide home-run threat returner, fans would have to cast their memories back to 2012 and 2013 when diminutive speedster Trindon Holliday struck fear into the hearts of opposing special teams coordinators. Holliday managed to serve up plenty of suspenseful moments during his brief stay in the Mile High City.

Denver's current incumbent returner Diontae Spencer provided a similar element of juice during his first year as a Bronco, helping out what had become a lackluster special teams unit. Spencer's performances, which earned him Pro Bowl-alternate consideration, added some much-needed production in the return game, but still fell short of providing that crucial momentum-changing punt returned for a score.

The 28-year-old former CFL star checked in with team site digital reporter Sydney Jones on Thursday to reveal that he is setting a lofty goal for his second season with the Broncos. Spencer also explained that it’s more about team goals than any individual goals if he should achieve it.

“[My] biggest goal is probably getting my special teams unit a TD," Spencer told Jones. "You know those guys work their tails off blocking for me, so getting a TD for those guys will probably be my first goal for 2020."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Since the Broncos drafted the explosive KJ Hamler in the second round of the 2020 draft, many fans have wondered whether Spencer will still have a role as the team's return specialist. However, Head Coach Vic Fangio has already and backed his incumbent returner, even in the face of increased competition.

"We like Spence as our returner, too," Coach Fangio said post-draft. "It will take a lot for us to not still have Spence to do that, too. We feel good about our return game with both KJ and Spence.”

Despite the Louisiana native being popular with teammates and coaches alike, Spencer is determined to not only secure his job but make further strides in honing his craft.

“Right now the biggest thing is kinda looking at film," Spencer said. "Tracking back on last season and looking at the mistakes that I made, and just learning from them."

Cutting it as a dedicated return man requires levels of dedication and concentration that are unique to the job. Keeping 100% focused in order to excel when only given short bursts of frantic on-field opportunities requires both intense practice and preparation.

Spencer has already shown he can produce playing on short notice, having joined the Broncos directly after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him last summer on the heels of a full season in the CFL.

This particular offseason has been totally different, so Spencer is determined to make the most of the down time to get himself ready for the new season.

“This is kind of the first offseason when I’ve been able to really train and prepare for a NFL season, coming from the CFL,” Spencer confessed. “But I feel like it’s been going pretty good. I felt like I needed the time to press the reset button and get everything pretty much going for next season.”

Adjusting to a new life in the NFL has seen Spencer adapting to the fielding of fair catches instead of just taking off full speed like he did when he played north of the border. Having put that fundamental difference firmly in his rear-view mirror after completing his first year in Denver, it’s now time to clear his mind and learn to play more instinctively and with real freedom.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for me, just going back and looking at the mistakes to correct them,” Spencer admitted when talking with Jones. “So, when I do get on the field everything will be natural. As a returner the more that you can take away the thinking from it, the more you have to go fast and make plays.”

The Broncos have committed to an extensive rebuild to surround emerging QB Drew Lock with explosive offensive talents. If the special teams unit, led by Spencer, can take some pressure off of the shoulders of their QB by providing good field position, ball security, and occasionally some extra points, it would give the Broncos a serious advantage, just like Holliday did for Peyton Manning those years ago.

For a team like the Broncos, who are looking to climb back into playoff contention, playing good football in all three phases is not a pie-in-the-sky goal; it’s a requirement. Should Spencer live up to his goals for 2020, it will be a win-win scenario for both him and the franchise.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.