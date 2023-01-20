LOOK: Broncos Legend Derek Wolfe Stalks, Kills Mountain Lion

Things are going well for former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe since he announced his retirement from the NFL last summer. The Super Bowl 50 champion and former Broncos second-round pick pursued his interest in media post-retirement.

That led him to landing a gig as Darren McKee's (DMac) co-host on The Drive, weekdays on 104.3 The FAN from 3-6 pm MDT. It's the No. 1 sports radio show in the market.

But aside from being a husband and father, Wolfe has interests beyond sports media. He's an avid hunter and outdoorsman, which brings us to the crazy news for today's story.

On his Instagram page, Wolfe posted a picture of a mountain lion he killed in Colorado, detailing how, after being informed of the wild beast stalking and terrorizing a local town, he set about tracking it down and slaying it.

It's an amazing story and one unique to the NFL realm. Perhaps Broncos Country should be unfazed by it, since Wolfe was mentored by a coach who once wrestled a bear — former Broncos D-line coach Bill Kollar.

As a player, Wolfe was as fierce as they come. Arriving as Denver's first draft pick in 2012, he was a big-time contributor to the success the Broncos sustained during the Peyton Manning era.

Although Wolfe never earned a Pro Bowl nod, he provided that caliber of play upfront for the Broncos' defense and was a key cog in the fabled unit that brought home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50. Like his close friend and former teammate Von Miller, Wolfe's tale stretched beyond the Super Bowl, as he was a part of the Broncos teams tasked with picking up the pieces after Manning retired.

Those efforts, alas, were in vain.

By the time the Broncos released Wolfe, he'd given his pound of flesh to the team, both in terms of his performance and sacrifice of his body. Injuries, unfortunately, derailed his career, which, in this humble writer's opinion, is a big reason he was never recognized with individual accolades.

Wolfe took his talents to Baltimore for a couple of seasons before hanging up his cleats last year. But he came home to Denver to forge his media career and, ostensibly, to serve as the protector and defender of small-town bergs across Colorado.

What a story.

