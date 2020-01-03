Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Derek Wolfe Wants to 'Retire' With the Broncos but There is One Caveat

KeithCummings

The offseason task of Denver Broncos GM John Elway to shuffle his deck of cards will undoubtedly result in some tough break-ups and emotional farewells. Broncos Country has already seen Elway move on from multiple Super Bowl 50 holdovers, including most recently the trade of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in October.

Longtime Broncos cover cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. has already clearly stated that he intends to court all 32 NFL teams now that he has the opportunity. By contrast, his fellow championship alumnus, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, has emphasized what would be his ideal scenario and ultimate desire; to remain with the team that drafted him back in 2012.

“Obviously that plays a huge role in my decision making," Wolfe told CBS Denver while cleaning out his locker. "I want to retire here, but I also don’t want to appear desperate."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The veteran lineman was having a career year when he suffered a season-ending elbow dislocation in Week 13 vs. the L.A. Chargers. He'd already tallied seven sacks and was feeling good as he approached the final weeks of the 2019 campaign, until bad luck struck on what was a dead play with the resulting trip to injured reserve derailing all his good vibes.

“I was so unfulfilled because I was on a roll," Wolfe said. "My body was feeling good, you know, I was feeling great."

Seeing another season cut short by major injury is nothing new for the 29-year-old but it was unquestionably bad timing in what was a contract year but it won’t mitigate his desire to stay in Denver. The bigger question that will follow is whether or not he comes back still wearing the Orange and Blue. In the end, it’s something he is philosophical about.

“If what’s best for business is keeping me here, then I’m ecstatic about that," Wolfe said. "If what’s best for business is me leaving, that sucks. But it is what it is, it’s a business."

Wolfe has always been a committed and popular figure in his own locker room and throughout the wider reaches of Broncos Country. His quest for success and unselfish, team-first focus was emphasized when he took what many regarded as a home town discount signing a new four-year deal worth $36.7 million dollars back in 2015.

It’s unclear if that favor might be returned this time around by Elway. Even if he should move on, No. 95 remains high on the Broncos' prospects heading into 2020 with Drew Lock at the helm.

“Regardless, whether I’m here or not I still want to see him succeed because I like the guy," Wolfe said of Lock. "He’s got a ton of potential, he’s got really no ceiling, he can be as good as he wants to be. So, I’m excited about the future of the Broncos."

Any rebuilding franchise is seeking the right mix of youth and experience while still managing to juggle its rosters and salary cap restrictions.

Elway and the Broncos are no different and with Wolfe’s fellow teammate in the trenches, Shelby Harris, also seeking a new bumper deal, the subsequent number crunch could ultimately see Wolfe frozen out. Where ever he lands, Wolfe will always be a productive player and a fierce competitor. That much is guaranteed. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Broncodownunder
Broncodownunder

Hopeful we can re-sign Wolfe & Harris to pair with Walker & Jones. Plus, if we can draft an IDL/NG to pair with Purcell then our DL is looking good.

Rcsodak
Rcsodak

Harris is burnt toast. Gbye. If they play Harris at DE, then keep him. He is not a NG. Need a dominant inside/outside push, which frees up the edge rushers. Build from the inside out!

HaloPhenom27
HaloPhenom27

Goodbye Harris Jr.. I never believed he was anything more than a pretty good number 2. And he is not the CB he was in his prime at this point as he was just average this last season. At this point he is riding the fringe of being a good number 3.

I would only bring Wolfe back on a team friendly deal. Shelby Harris is not an ideal fit at the Nose so I would only consider bringing him back for depth or to possibly move him outside and see what he can do there. At some point though, the Broncos need to see what Jones and Walker can do in a bigger roll and I believe that time should be now. They also need to find a true Nose who can dominate in the middle either in the Draft or in Free Agency.

Broncofan4real
Broncofan4real

I would really like to see him playing for the Broncos again! He's real good at what he does and he's not greedy.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elway Hints at Broncos' Plan to Strike Unprecedented Deal with Phillip Lindsay

Chad Jensen

Phillip Lindsay could be in store for an early payday with the Broncos, according to John Elway.

First or Second Wave Free Agents? Here are 6 Options at Positions of Need for Broncos

Thomas Hall

The Broncos are going to have north of $70M in free agency but the team will have to spend it wisely.

Elway Reveals Why he's Confident That Broncos Will Compete for Playoffs in 2020

Chad Jensen

It's amazing what landing the right quarterback can do for a team's outlook.

Elway Addresses Whether Broncos are Comfortable With Garett Bolles as LT in 2020

Chad Jensen

Will Garett Bolles remain the Broncos' starting left tackle?

Evaluating Whether Broncos' O-Line is Worthy of PFF's 12th-Best Ranking

Nick Kendell

Pro Football Focus ranked the Broncos' O-line 12-best in the NFL. Is that a true and fair ranking? If so, what are the implications for 2020?

Elway Addresses Whether Broncos Will Try to Re-Sign Chris Harris, Jr.

Chad Jensen

Is Chris Harris, Jr. bound for the open waters of free agency? Or are the Broncos going to get a deal done?

11 Under-the-Radar WRs Broncos can Target Later in Draft to Upgrade Offense

Erick Trickel

The 2020 Draft class is replete with wide receiver talent from the top to the very bottom. Who would fit in Denver, though?

Joe Flacco Addresses Whether he's Willing to Stick Around Denver to Backup Lock

Chad Jensen

The landscape in Denver has shifted on Joe Flacco. What's his next move?

Evaluating What Broncos DL Dre'Mont Jones Needs to Work on in 2020 Offseason

Erick Trickel

Dre'Mont Jones showed signs of accelerated development as a rookie. What must his focus-for-improvement be in 2020?

Broncos Plan to Exerise Von Miller's 2020 Option, Though Team Still Believes he Could 'Play Better'

Chad Jensen

Von Miller wants to be part of the solution in Denver. Does the team brass feel the same way?