New Rumor Teases Deshaun Watson Trade to Broncos

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only disgruntled quarterback whom the Denver Broncos are keeping tabs on.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that embattled Houston star Deshaun Watson has "long been intrigued" by the Broncos, who are "monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included."

"Don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos," Fowler said on SportsCenter, via Yardbarker.com. "They have good options on offense and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included."

This particular word — "intrigued" — was first floated from Fowler amid a February report to describe Watson's supposed interest in playing for Denver. At the time, the reigning NFL passing champ, at odds with the Texans' front office, had begun pushing his way out of the Lone Star State.

"Deshaun Watson has a list of teams that he’s intrigued by. He’s not pigeonholing anything but he’s got a list. I didn’t get all the teams but I was told that the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers are two of them,” Fowler reported Feb. 6.

This, however, before 22 separate allegations of sexual misconduct torpedoed his immediate trade value and put his meteoric career in a holding pattern. This, before the Broncos turned their collective attention to Rodgers, who also wants to land in the Rockies, per media reports.

Which is where things remain as of July 17.

For what it's worth, Fowler's coworker, ESPN insider Adam Schefter, characterized the Philadelphia Eagles — not the Broncos — as the suitor to "watch" in the Watson sweepstakes.

"There is no team out there, no team out there, better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles," Schefter reported Thursday.

