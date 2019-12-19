Despite Pro Bowl Snub, Broncos S Justin Simmons Poised to Cash in This Offseason

The general consensus in Broncos Country this season is that safety Justin Simmons has played well enough to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. However, this week we learned that Simmons was snubbed for the NFL's all-star game, despite being the Broncos' most impactful defensive player this season.

Statistics would also make a compelling case for such recognition for the 26-year-old center-fielder, with his 84 tackles, four interceptions (career-high) and 14 passes defensed, which has led to him topping the Pro Football Focus rankings for his position at a 90.7 grade.

At least some consolation will be found for missing out on the Pro Bowl from his nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award by teammates and the firm expectation that considerable contract dollars will come his way this coming offseason. What’s very clear is that his own boss, GM John Elway, wants his young defensive standout to remain anchored in the Mile High City with contract renewal talks looming on the near horizon.

“We’re thrilled that Justin is a Denver Bronco,” Elway said when speaking to KOA radio on Tuesday. “We plan to keep him as a Denver Bronco. But also his nomination for him shows you what kind of person he is, and he’s a really great person.”

Such praise sets Simmons up well for the vital contract showdown with his GM as he is currently playing out the last year on his rookie deal, earning $2.025 million deal this season before becoming a free agent in March 2020. Elway has been vocal in his determination to keep his emerging star and with salary cap dollars to spare, he should be equipped to find a way to get it tied up. History will tell expectant Broncos fans to remain skeptical, as not all deals come together that sweetly.

Elway's trump card — the franchise tag — comes complete with the dangerous potential side effect of fracturing the good relationship the pair have enjoyed so far, dating back to when Elway drafted the play-maker in 2016.

“Our third-round draft pick is Justin Simmons, a big rangy safety from Boston College. He’s a center fielder with great cover skills,” Elway announced on Twitter upon drafting him.

Since Simmons arrived in Denver, his performance has certainly borne out that this evaluation of the third-rounder was 100% accurate by his boss. By keeping No. 31 around long-term, as a building block and potential franchise cornerstone, Elway will only further enhance his reputation as a successful draft analyst and contract negotiator.

For now, Simmons will focus on getting paid rather than stewing over being discounted for the popularity contest that the Pro Bowl has become these days. Perhaps the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award might just come his way too, that wouldn’t be a bad haul for a season's work at all.

