Skip to main content

D.J. Jones Unveils 'Dark' New Nickname for Broncos' D-Line

The Force is strong with this one.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos are known for having two iconic, Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks in John Elway and Peyton Manning. But Denver is more than a quarterback town as evidenced by two different defensive units earning a lasting moniker in the media that has stood the test of time: the Orange Crush (1977) and No Fly Zone (2015). 

Perhaps the 2022 Broncos are hoping to foster the birth of another famous defensive nickname. If what defensive tackle D.J. Jones said on Tuesday is any indication, the Broncos' defensive line is poised to work its 'Darkside' Force magic on opponents this season. 

“I feel like it will come out in our play," Jones said. "It’s something that [Defensive Line] Coach [Marcus] Dixon created for our defensive unit, mainly the D-line. It’s something we break down [with] and something we live by now. You have to go into a dark place when you step onto that field, so it’s Darkside forever.” 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Darkside... I'm suddenly reminded of the dialogue of many a Stars Wars film whilst I write this. If the Broncos' D-line embodies the Darkside, it'll need three Sith Lords to lead the way: D.J. Jones, Dre'Mont Jones, and DeShawn Williams — the team's prospective starting trio. 

D.J. explained the Darkside mindset Coach Dixon is fostering in his D-line charges and what it takes to get in such a zone on gameday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Some people like to go onto the field happy go lucky and cool, but we’re in the trenches. It’s not pretty down there," Jones said. "You don’t know what you’re going to get. You might get 40 double teams in a game. You have to go somewhere where you know you’re going to defeat those double teams. Your mind has to be somewhere where you’ve never been all week and you have to prepare yourself for a battle. Every Sunday, Monday, Thursday or whenever they decide they want to put the ball down, you have to go to a dark place.”

It's actually quite inspiring. As a self-professed Star Wars nerd, I love it. 

Not everyone in Broncos Country fancies themselves some Force action, but if this unit galvanizes around Coach Dixon's "Darkside" rallying call, who knows: maybe we'll look back on this team as yet another defense in Broncos canon whose nickname and notoriety is known outside the Mile High City. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

D.J. Jones Unveils 'Dark' New Nickname for Broncos' D-Line

By Chad Jensen15 seconds ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar (53) on the field against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium.
News

Randy Gradishar Snubbed Again: Time for a New Group of 49 Hall-of-Fame Voters

By Thomas Hall41 minutes ago
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett hugs wide receiver Trey Quinn (84) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Making First-Ever Roster Cuts

By Keith Cummings5 hours ago
USATSI_18761128
News

Report: Broncos OL Netane Muti Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out 3-4 Weeks

By Zack Kelberman20 hours ago
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) and linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate an interception in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

P.J. Locke Gaining Momentum After Broncos' First Wave of Roster Cuts

By Mike Evans21 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kaden Davis (13) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Gut Reaction: Broncos Waive 5 Players

By Chad JensenAug 16, 2022 5:24 PM EDT
USATSI_16699638
News

Broncos DL Marquiss Spencer Carted Off Amid Indoor Practice

By Zack KelbermanAug 16, 2022 3:50 PM EDT
Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson (41) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams following a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Waive 2021 Fifth-Round Safety Jamar Johnson

By Chad JensenAug 16, 2022 3:42 PM EDT
Randy Gregory
News

Broncos' OLB Randy Gregory Updates Timeline to Return to Field of Play

By Keith CummingsAug 16, 2022 9:37 AM EDT