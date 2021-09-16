Broncos DL Dre'Mont Jones Not Surprised at Jags' Turmoil Under Urban Meyer

Incredibly, after just eight months on the job, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is on the verge of losing his locker room.

Meyer's first year in the NFL has been marked by continuous tumult — from his widely-panned draft class to his handling of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to, most recently, his stunning unwillingness to face the music.

Columbus is a loooong way from Jacksonville, and those who played for the legendary Buckeye are not surprised at the disaster now unfolding in northern Florida.

“No," Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, who attended Ohio State from 2015-18, bluntly told reporters Thursday.

"Going from college to pros is always difficult no matter whether coaching or playing," Jones added. "Especially because a lot of his philosophies are college-based. And you can’t do that with 30-plus men or even 25-plus men who have been around the league and know what they’re doing now and [have] been established. You got to shake things up in how you coach."

The case against Meyer intensified following Week 1 when Jacksonville was blown out by the actively tanking Houston Texans. Lawrence threw three interceptions amid the 37-21 embarrassment, a game that wasn't as close as the score indicates.

Next on the docket are Jones' Broncos, six-point road favorites for Sunday's early-afternoon affair. On paper, this is the quote-unquote easiest foe Denver will face all season. Bar none.

Though, in reality, as Meyer's learning, you can't quantify "easiest.“ At this level, any team can be beaten by any opponent on any given day. And the Broncos need not look past — nor get engulfed in — the teal-tinted dumpster fire.

"As little as I know, I feel like he’s going to do just fine," safety Justin Simmons said of Meyer on Wednesday, careful to avoid bulletin-board material. "[In] talking about success in terms of winning national championships in college and then just transitioning to the pros, I don’t know if that’s going to transition in terms of just winning multiple Super Bowls or whatever the case may be. In terms of a winning tradition down there in Jacksonville, I can definitely see that happening. It’s really good for us to go down there because he is a great head coach mind, and we have to be prepared to go down there and expect the unexpected. They have great players that Trevor Lawrence can utilize. That’s just what we have to do. We have to go down there and be great on defense."

