Broncos' QB Drew Lock Exits Week 2 Tilt vs. Steelers with Shoulder Injury | Ruled Out

Drew Lock exited the Denver Broncos' Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was sacked from behind and landed awkwardly. It was on a third-down play.

After entering the medical tent, Lock headed to the locker room with trainers. He's has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Jeff Driskell entered the game and made a nice throw on first down to Jerry Jeudy, who picked up 20 yards. The drive would stall but the Broncos have already had to turn to their fail-safe QB.

The Broncos are currently trailing the Steelers 7-0, as Pittsburgh used Lock's injury to punch its opponent in the mouth while they were on their heels. The Steelers seem to have the momentum for now.

Fans can only hope that Lock will be okay and not miss too much time. In the meantime, the Broncos will have to march forward without their burgeoning franchise quarterback.

This is not the most fortuitous start to the Broncos' first road game of the year.

UPDATE: Lock has been ruled out. The Broncos will have to ride with Driskell.

