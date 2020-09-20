SI.com
Broncos' QB Drew Lock Exits Week 2 Tilt vs. Steelers with Shoulder Injury | Ruled Out

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock exited the Denver Broncos' Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was sacked from behind and landed awkwardly. It was on a third-down play. 

After entering the medical tent, Lock headed to the locker room with trainers. He's has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Jeff Driskell entered the game and made a nice throw on first down to Jerry Jeudy, who picked up 20 yards. The drive would stall but the Broncos have already had to turn to their fail-safe QB. 

The Broncos are currently trailing the Steelers 7-0, as Pittsburgh used Lock's injury to punch its opponent in the mouth while they were on their heels. The Steelers seem to have the momentum for now. 

Fans can only hope that Lock will be okay and not miss too much time. In the meantime, the Broncos will have to march forward without their burgeoning franchise quarterback. 

This is not the most fortuitous start to the Broncos' first road game of the year. 

UPDATE: Lock has been ruled out. The Broncos will have to ride with Driskell. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Injury to #Broncos QB Drew Lock has taken all of the wind out of Denver’s sails. Energy is gone.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Just Simmons has been ran over twice in one half already now.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Broncos QB Drew Lock has been ruled OUT against #Steelers.

Brew77
Brew77

Well Lock is done for the day and so are the Broncos! How long are the Broncos going to keep ignoring these Tackle positions they wasted money on beyond worthless James and keep trotting Wilkinson out there who is beyond atrocious and now your franchise QB goes down! If Lock misses extended time how long before the Colin Krapernick cries start coming?

