SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Drew Lock Says the NFL Game is 'Starting to Slow Down' for Him

KeithCummings

Earning the FedEx Air Player of the Week award will undoubtedly lift Drew Lock heading into Week 15's tilt with the Buffalo Bills. The recognition could provide a perfect tonic for the Denver Broncos' signal-caller and some momentum to boot. 

While it would be foolish to get overly carried away by Lock’s four-touchdown performance in Carolina, it's gone a long way towards getting disillusioned fans back onboard with his place in the Broncos' future. Exercising an abundance of caution, head coach Vic Fangio pumped the brakes on reading too far into the media hype, emphasizing that Lock is still in the evaluation process, although the Broncos' high-hopes remain. 

All season, Lock has reinforced the belief that hard work pays off. He has listened more and more to his coaches, and even to his backup, while willingly accepting the advice of GM John Elway. 

Lock's NFL exposure has seen him at times running a mile a minute while trying to keep his head above water and his offense on-track. However, through all the live-bullet experience, the NFL game seems to finally be slowing down for him... just a bit. 

“There’s always going to be people moving fast,” Lock said on Wednesday. “The game will eventually slow down. The past couple of games I’m feeling comfortable with my prep and feeling comfortable with the practices I’m putting together. It is starting to slow down.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The speed of the NFL can come as a sudden shock to most young players, especially quarterbacks, and Lock has had to play catch-up due to injuries. Putting in the extra reps to mitigate his turnover-prone performances might finally be producing tangible results on the field as Sunday's win in Carolina was the first game in two months that he didn't throw an interception. 

A commitment to improvement is encouraging to fans, but it's a long road to the QB promised land, replete with potholes, twists, and turns, and the traveler has to learn from the pitfalls along the way. 

“I’m starting to see it better and I start to feel better when I go out there,” Lock revealed. “I’m not saying I’m fully there by any means. There’s still a lot of work that I need to do. I’m starting to feel better each week going into it.”

Entering his 16th start this week vs. the Bills, Lock is still shy of completing a full season's worth of games in his young career, so hitting a 'rookie' wall of sorts could in part explain that rough stretch he endured from Weeks 7-10. Sticking to the ‘one game at a time’ ethos and keeping his focus on the present seems to have helped him to crest that figurative wall. 

“After this week of practice going into Saturday, hopefully, we can go out there and the process continues to make strides with the game slowing down and knowing what to expect after a good week of practice and a good week of prepping.”

During the Vance Joseph era, Broncos Country grew tired of hearing ready-made platitudes about a 'good week of practice' only to see the team lose game after game, so fans can be forgiven for wanting wins to back up such cliches. Hearing from Lock that the game is slowing down and that he's focused on having a good week of prepping is one thing but when it provides results in the standings, that's when the fanbase can relax and really get behind its young, confident quarterback. 

From the quarterback to the practice squad replacements, Fangio's Broncos certainly aren't afraid to work hard to improve. Lock’s recent accolade should not only give him a lift but it could also provide real evidence to the locker room that sticking with the process can indeed pay dividends.

Whether those dividends will be enough to propel the Broncos past Josh Allen’s 10-3 Bills this Saturday remains to be seen. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Team Insider Teases 'Major Changes' Coming if Broncos Finish 5-11

Pink slips could be on the way to Dove Valley.

Zack Kelberman

by

SB50lives

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsCAR. Missing two starters on the O-line, is this a game the Broncos can win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Fangio Answers Whether Drew Lock is Still Auditioning to be Broncos' Starter in 2021

How is Drew Lock viewed by the Broncos' brass?

KeithCummings

by

bobo1958

Could Broncos Tender Then Trade WR Tim Patrick in 2021? It Makes a Lot of Sense

When it comes to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick and the X-receiver position, there can be only one.

BobMorris

by

BroncoBrian

Vic Fangio Reaches Surprising Decision on Broncos' Starting RT

Denver's OL allowed just one sack in Week 14.

Zack Kelberman

by

Texasseick

Fangio Offers Up Strong Evaluation on Rookie RG Netane Muti's First Start

Netane Muti debuted last week in Carolina after joining the Broncos as a sixth-round draft pick earlier this year.

Chad Jensen

by

SgtSonnyUSMC

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

CUBuffinTX

Report: Broncos Lose CBs Duke Dawson, Kevin Toliver to Torn ACLs

A cursed secondary.

Zack Kelberman

by

Will2cz

Lock Shares Perfect Advice from Backup QB Brett Rypien That Helped Beat Panthers

Rypien has a future in coaching.

Zack Kelberman

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

3 Scorching Takeaways From Broncos' 32-27 Win Over Panthers

The Broncos beat the Panthers with an offensive explosion. What did we learn?

Luke Patterson

by

1960broncefan