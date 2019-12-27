Mile High Huddle
Drew Lock Plans to Organize Offseason Throwing Sessions With Broncos' Receivers

Chad Jensen

While he was in Denver, Peyton Manning made famous his offseason throwing sessions with his Broncos receivers. The likes of Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Wes Welker, Julius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, among others, would flock to pre-planned locales to work on routes and timing with the five-time NFL MVP. 

One kind of has to be viewed as 'the guy' in order to have the clout to draw the time and attention of one's receivers during the offseason. Broncos' rookie QB Drew Lock plans to attack the 2020 offseason as if he's 'the guy' in Denver and part of that will be organizing and hosting throwing sessions with his receivers. 

“I’m going to stay most of the time here in Denver," Lock said on Thursday in regards to his offseason plans. "Then we’re going to of course get with the receivers a couple times in this offseason to throw with them, be ready in that regard, so we don’t come back and look like we just threw it to each other for the first time.”

It's the mark of a leader to be assertive and schedule these types of get-togethers. Perhaps the offseason throwing sessions will remain close to home in Denver, or maybe Lock will organize a trip elsewhere, whether it be in Missouri, or California, or Florida. 

Regardless of where the sessions take place, the key is that it helps Lock to maintain his imprint with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick as QB1. The ultimate objective, though, is to hone routes and timing, while building individual chemistry with each receiver. 

I don't view this so much as a 'fake it 'til you make it' approach for Lock but rather a young quarterback telegraphing to both his teammates and the team brass that he views himself as QB1 and is thus going to act accordingly until he's not. 

“No, I’m going to approach it like I’m the guy," Lock said. "Once I took my first step out on the field as a starter, that was just my mentality. I wasn’t going to lose it, I was going to keep it. That’s the kind of mindset I had, that’s the kind of guy I want to be for this place and that’s the kind of guy I think this place deserves.”

The cool thing is, Lock isn't manufacturing some sort of artificial caricature, going through motions or putting on airs. In his own mind — both conscious and subconscious — he is QB1. Always has been, always will be. 

You've got to love that kind of swagger. That is the type guy the Broncos deserve. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

