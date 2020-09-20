Drew Lock to Miss 2-6 Weeks with AC Sprain in Throwing Shoulder, per Report

The Denver Broncos entered Heinz Field on Sunday as heavy 7.5-point underdogs. It was going to take a fortuitous performance from the club to overcome those odds and that Broncos' second-year QB Drew Lock would have to do the heavy lifting to keep pace with Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger.

Alas, the Broncos remain a slave to Murphy's Law in Week 2 as Lock suffered a shoulder injury on the second offensive possession of the day and headed to the locker room. Shortly after, he was ruled out of the game.

Following the Broncos' 26-21 loss to the Steelers, Lock talked with some media with his (throwing) right arm in a sling. Shortly thereafter, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold broke the news revealing the young signal-caller's initial prognosis.

"Broncos’ QB Drew Lock, who was in a sling after today’s loss to Pittsburgh, sprained his AC and is expected to be sidelined between 2-6 weeks, per me and Jeff Legwold. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to help determine extent of damage and how long he will miss."

Lock said during his post-game presser that after the injury, throwing "felt funny." 9NEWS' Mike Klis provided a modicum of additional insight.

The Broncos obviously are going to proceed with caution, considering how much the club has invested in Lock in terms of the capital that went into assembling his supporting cast and building the nest around him.

Fans saw how formidable that collection of talent is on Sunday in Pittsburgh, as the Broncos battled back in the second half. Denver received big-time contributions from tight end Noah Fant and running back Melvin Gordon, as well as rookies like wideouts KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy — although the first-round pick has to stop dropping passes in the middle of the field.

Veteran backup Jeff Driskel entered the fray in Lock's stead, and although the initial returns weren't positive, he ended up having a solid day at the office. Down 26-21 in the fourth quarter, Driskel orchestrated a 67-yard drive and munched more than four minutes off the clock.

The Broncos marched deep into Pittsburgh territory and had all the momentum. But a failed 3rd- & -2 from the Steelers' 15-yard line led to a 4th- & -2. With all the chips down, the Broncos had to go for it, trailing by five points, but a free Pittsburgh rusher went completely unblocked off the right edge and was in Driskel's face before he could blink. Insead of scrambling or even getting the quick throw out, the QB was enveloped for the sack.

Turnover on downs. Ball game.

Driskel finished 18-of-34 for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He earned a QB rating of 84.9. Despite all the injuries, including to No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton, who was a game-time decision but managed to play, the Broncos still had the chance to punch it in and win it at the end of the game.

But in this 'death by inches' game of pro football, the Broncos failed to bridge that finite gap when it mattered most. Fans can only hope that, despite the disappointing loss, the Broncos find encouragement from this game because the team is likely to be without its talented and charismatic starting quarterback for at least the next two weeks.

In all likelihood, the Broncos get Lock back at some point during the second quarter of the season. If it were a sprain to his non-throwing shoulder, it might be a different prognosis.

Since it is the AC joint in his right arm, the Broncos will play it smart and safe. That means, get ready for Driskel Time in the Mile High City next week with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town.

It's an enormous task but the Broncos showed in Week 2 that even without Lock, they can battle opponents led by a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. The difference, then, will have to be finding a way to make those plays in the clutch that up to this point in the 2020 regular season the Broncos have been unable to conjure.

