Drew Lock has nursed bruised ribs all week after getting knocked around by the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. The Denver Broncos' embattled starting quarterback missed Wednesday's practice, but returned as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, splitting reps with Brett Rypien.

Still, as of Friday, head coach Vic Fangio wasn't ready to name Lock the starter for Week 11 with the Miami Dolphins coming to town.

“We’re going to practice through today again," Fangio said Friday. "We’ll give Brett some reps but see exactly where Drew is so we can make a good decision—hopefully by the end of the day tomorrow—as to who would be the starter and go from there.”

Fast forward to Saturday, and the Broncos have reportedly made their decision.

"Per source, Drew Lock is the Broncos' starting QB tomorrow vs. Dolphins. Obviously recovered from injury nicely. Showed toughness this week," 9NEWS' Mike Klis tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Lock will get the nod against a very good Dolphins defense that is currently the No. 5 scoring unit in the NFL. Coming off a four-interception performance, the Broncos sent Lock a strong message this past week.

Turn it over like that again, and you'll take a seat. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is done exempting any poor performance due to youth or inexperience.

"I think we're beyond saying they're young players," Shurmur said on Thursday. "I think we’ve just got to get better in all areas and I think that's one area where we can tidy it up.”

With Rypien splitting reps all week and also begin given the virtual podium on Thursday to speak with media, Lock is smart enough to interpret the message that the Broncos are actively preparing a contingency. The rib injury makes it convenient and offers plausible camouflage in the event of a QB change, but make no mistake; Lock will have to sing for his supper this week.

Maybe the unspoken threat of losing his job will have a galvanizing effect on Lock. It's possible it could have the opposite. But if such pressure does exacerbate Lock's apparent regression, it wouldn't speak well to his viability as an NFL starter.

Lock is in the valley of adversity. He'll need his coaches, especially Shurmur, to navigate his way out of it and overcome.

However, Lock doesn't have to do it himself. The Broncos have surrounded Lock with a lot of talent at the skill positions, even without Courtland Sutton.

Protect the ball. Take what the defense gives you. Pick your battles.

“I mean, that's step one, just take care of the ball," Lock said Thursday. "It's about us taking care of the ball, it's about us not being in third-and-longs, it's about us maximizing our first-down play. All the little intricate things that go into football are the ones that are kind of biting us in our butt right now. We can fix that by practicing well and focusing on the details, but it's going to come with time and I'm hoping that we take a step forward going into Sunday. I know we will.”

Fake it 'til you make it, right? It's an admirable and, at times, requisite mindset but eventually, it has to produce results.

Lock has to prove all over again that he can be a competent game manager before he can step onto that next rung of being considered a 'franchise-caliber' guy. That's where we're at, unfortunately.

On the season, Lock is 2-5 as a starter, completing 55% of his passes while throwing for 1,497 yards and seven touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He's also picked up two scores with his legs.

