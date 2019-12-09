Drew Lock’s Startling Progress has Increasingly Earned him Trust & Support of Broncos Coaches

Since QB Drew Lock assumed the starting role for the Denver Broncos, he's provided a huge injection of energy which has suddenly translated to genuine hope after the team's 38-24 statement victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It's a good bet that offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello had his hopes pinned on Lock showing out over the final quarter of the season. Scangarello's offense has had its struggles, especially in the second half of games, despite showing some signs of life in Lock’s Week 13 debut victory over the L.A. Chargers.

Lock upped the ante the next week, though, turning in a huge performance against a formidable Texans team, tossing three touchdowns and making several plays with his legs to extend drives. It might well have seen the start of a career trajectory that will see the 23-year-old deliver on his potential and provide the Broncos with a legitimate QB of the future.

Lock’s wherewithal allowed Scangarello to finally find his play-calling mojo, which put the rookie quarterback in the position to involve multiple teammates in the passing game and stretch the Texans defense all over the field. The young second-rounder looked comfortable in Scangarello’s extended game-plan and was quick to give kudos to his coach in his post-game comments,

“I think 'Scangs', coach Scangarello, called an awesome game," Lock said from the podium in Houston. "We had it dialed in this week. I think he put me in a bunch of really good positions to make the guys around me right with being able to check out plays, check into plays."

The takeaway from Lock’s remarks is that Scangarello's trust in his young protégé grew exponentially from Week 13 to Week 14. Lock's in-game decisions and ability to react correctly to what he sees in the heat of the action palpably improved game-over-game.

Further statistical analysis shows that 10 different Broncos receivers caught passes from the young QB, meaning the offense was more multiple and dynamic. Scangarello and Lock were able to successfully keep the Texans guessing and therefore more off-balance.

For such a trust and empowerment to be given to a rookie player points to the growing realization that the Broncos may well have a special talent on their hands. Head coach Vic Fangio seemed entirely confident that Lock's progress has already been significant.

“He played obviously very well," Fangio said post-game. "Made a great jump from week one to week two, which is what you are hoping for. Thought he threw the ball much, much better than he did last week.”

Lock’s dramatic learning curve shows a real degree of maturity and a foundation in football knowledge that defies his age and rookie status. Adding all that to his extensive physical prowess and arm talent, sprinkled with his own brand of confident swag, has provided a dynamic total package for his coaches to cultivate and exploit.

“I think it’s more the way he plays with those throws he made today, some pick-ups, some big first downs with his feet," Fangio said. "That goes a long way.”

Yet more elite playoff-caliber competition awaits the Lock bandwagon with a trip to Kansas City to face off with Patrick Mahomes and company this coming Sunday. With an extra day off secured by their young talisman, it’s in a confident mood that the Broncos approach the next matchup, along with newfound hope and competitive zeal.

