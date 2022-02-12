Report: Broncos Finalize New Special Teams 'Coaching Duo'

Skip to main content
Report: Broncos to Finalize New Special Teams 'Coaching Duo' of Stukes, Mallory

Replacing Tom McMahon and Chris Gould.

No later than Monday morning, and probably Sunday night, the Denver Broncos will fill the biggest vacancies in Nathaniel Hackett's cabinet. The team is expected to announce the hiring of Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes as their new defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, 9News' Mike Klis confirmed.

NFL rules prohibit the Broncos from making the moves official until after Super Bowl 56, in which Evero — the Rams' secondary coach/passing game coordinator — and Stukes — Los Angeles' assistant special teams boss — are active participants, taking on Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals.

These, among the league's worst-kept secrets, as it's long been known that Evero and Stukes were destined for Denver where they'll report to Hackett, a fellow first-timer at his respective position. There's also the familiarity factor: Hackett was college teammates with Evero and began his NFL coaching career alongside Stukes in Tampa Bay.

Evero, 41, will replace former Vic Fangio lieutenant Ed Donatell, who landed the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator job under rookie HC Kevin O'Connell. Evero's staff will feature Dom Capers (senior assistant), Bill Kollar (consultant), Peter Hansen (linebackers), Christian Parker (defensive backs), and Ola Adams (assistant defensive backs).

Read More

Stukes, 45, is succeeding the since-fired Tom McMahon — and he's not coming alone. Klis reported that Jacksonville Jaguars assistant special teams coordinator Mike Mallory has accepted the same position with Denver, who had Chris Gould in that role since 2017. Gould was dismissed upon Hackett's January arrival.

Behold, the new "coaching duo" on the ball's third side.

Dwayne Stukes, Mike Mallory (Photo Credits: USA TODAY Sports)

Dwayne Stukes, Mike Mallory (Photo Credits: USA TODAY Sports)

