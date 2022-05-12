One of the pivotal front-office figures in Denver's Super Bowl 50 championship is jumping back into the NFL fray.

Just when he thought he was out, the NFL pulled him back in. Former Denver Broncos' front-office executive Matt Russell will reportedly join the Philadelphia Eagles' scouting department.

On Tuesday, 9NEWS’ Mike Klis confirmed through multiple sources close to the situation that John Elway's long-time lieutenant is finally returning to an NFL scouting role.

“With the Eagles, Russell, 48, will reunite with general manager Howie Roseman, whom he worked with from 2006-08, when Russell was a scout and Roseman was the team’s cap guy and part-time scout.”

Russell played linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1993-96 where he won the Butkus Award and was a first-team All-American his senior year. Russell was then drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round in 1997. Multiple knee injuries cut his career short as Russell retired in 1999 before returning to Boulder, CO, as a coaching assistant in 2000.

During his playing days for the Lions, Russell became friends with Tom Dimitroff, who later hired him to scout for the New England Patriots in 2001. Russell also served as an area scout between 2003-05 for the Patriots before being hired by the Eagles in 2006.

Russell served as a western regional scout for Philadelphia from 2006-07 before he worked as a national scout the following season.

Ex-Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels hired Russell as Denver’s director of college scouting in 2009. In 2012, Russell was promoted to director of player personnel where he served as John Elway’s right-hand man from 2012-19. Russell officially retired as the V.P. of player personnel at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, following Elway's exodus out the door when he stepped down as GM.

“At the time, Russell wanted to spend more time with his family, although he did do some part-time scouting work for new Denver general manager George Paton through the early part of the 2021 season,” Klis reported.

While his official title and contract details remain unknown at this time, Russell will reportedly be able to work and scout from his Denver home for the Eagles.

Russell was also instrumental in the hiring process of Paton alongside his close friend Elway. Paton promoted Darren Mougey to assistant GM last year — filling Russell’s former role.

