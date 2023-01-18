Eagles Pick Up Ex-Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland Amid Playoffs

A former Denver Broncos wide receiver has resurfaced with a Super Bowl contender.

Tyrie Cleveland, the Broncos' 2020 seventh-round pick, signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Cleveland, 25, caught eight passes for 91 scoreless yards across 23 appearances in Denver. The Florida product initially made the 2022 active roster, playing eight games, before he was waived and re-signed to the taxi squad.

A factor on the third side of the ball, Cleveland logged 320 career special teams snaps, becoming a "core" player this season under since-fired coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

"Working with Tyrie in the preseason and a couple days in training camp, we know what we have in Tyrie," Stukes said in August. "He’s athletic, he brings the physicality we’re looking for, and he brings the speed we’re looking for. My opinion on him has not changed since Day 1. I’ll say it again, he’s also being evaluated as a receiver. That’s going to play a part in it, but we want him to be a core special teams player. I’m going to keep saying that as well.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout lands in the City of Brotherly Love ahead of the Super Bowl-contender Eagles' playoff debut — a Divisional Round matchup with the rival New York Giants on Saturday evening.

