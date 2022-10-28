There is one word to summarize the current outlook of the 2-5 Denver Broncos: bleak. There have been numerous issues, including clock mismanagement, underwhelming play calling, an underperforming offensive line, mediocre quarterback play, and a lack of separation from wide receivers.

Now entering a Week 8 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond, the Broncos must 'get right' fast. However, some are wondering whether a new voice in leadership is best to expedite this process.

The Broncos need motivation for games. This would help the team execute better on the field and start performing better on the field.

One of the team coaches that seems to have his players prepared is defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Such would be a reason to examine Evero as a candidate to fill the role of interim head coach — if the rumor is true that Nathaniel Hackett's job depends on a win in London.

However, there are a few pros and cons to consider when it comes to Evero. Let's break them down.

Pros

The Broncos currently rank second in total defense and against the pass, fourth in scoring, and fourth in sacks. For a first-time defensive coordinator, those rankings are astounding and show that his defensive prowess is a blueprint that is helping Evero become a rising star in the NFL.

Although his defense uses many elements of the Vic Fangio scheme, there are slight differences. Evero leverages more coverages and packages to generate the pass rush while not compromising the secondary.

It's without a doubt that the defensive side of the ball is ready to play every Sunday and keeps the team in most games. It also helps that Evero has talented players to help execute his scheme successfully.

During a recent presser, Evero outlined how the scheme was built and credits his players.

“I’ve just got an amazing support from a lot of talented coaches who’ve helped build this system together," Evero said. "From day one, I told the players that this isn’t my defense—this is our defense.”

Cons

One of the knocks against allowing Evero to fill this role is the lack of experience. This certainly brings reluctance in Broncos Country as the current head coach is overwhelmed.

How would Evero manage specific situations? How would he manage the game? How would he manage a locker room? What would his plan be for the offense?

Another hesitation is that dividing Evero's focus may cause regression in the defense. Due to the fact that more responsibilities would come automatically as interim head coach, it would take time away from him to prepare and coach his selected group on when to leverage certain coverages/schemes. Instead, his judgment will be applied across all 3 phases of the team.

The Takeaway

While the Broncos are underperforming, there is still a slither of hope that this team can get back on the right track. If there is a mid-season coaching change to Evero, fans can only hope that the precedent that he has set for defensive readiness translates to overall team improvement and success.

