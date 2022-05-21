This tells you how highly the Broncos value these two.

This past week, the Denver Broncos announced that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and executive director of football operations/assistant to the GM Kelly Kleine have been selected for the NFL's Inaugural Accelerator Program. The Broncos obviously view this coach and executive as prime assets and are asserting them as prime candidates for this elite program.

What is the program?

It'll happen during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta on May 23-24 and will provide senior minority prospects and minority prospects with "leadership development sessions" to be held with NFL football operation experts, facilitators, and even with club owners. The objective aims to build a "diverse hiring pipeline" for future head coach and general manager candidates.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That means that Broncos' GM George Paton, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, view Evero as a potential head coach prospect someday, and in the case of Kleine — who happens to be the highest-ranking woman in the history of Denver's front office — a potential general manager candidate.

Although both Evero and Kleine have years of NFL experience under their respective belts, they're still in chrysalis. A program such as the one they've been selected for at the Spring League Meeting could be a launching pad to help both attain such top-of-the-mountain positions.

First thing's first, though. Evero has to go out and help the Broncos win by putting a fierce and productive defensive unit on the gridiron to complement Russell Wilson and Hackett's offense. As for Kleine, she is one of Paton's go-to assistants and has seen up-close what it takes to hold down a pressurized position like a general manager.

“The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives.”

Evero brings 14 years of NFL coaching experience to the table for Denver (17 overall), while Kleine has been working in either the scouting department or front office since 2015. Paton was elated to hire her away from the Vikings last year.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said following the Kleine hire. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”

Denver's pair will join counterparts from each of the 31 other NFL clubs at the event to be held in Atlanta later this month.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!