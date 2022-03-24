Skip to main content

WATCH: Empower Field at Mile High Catches on Fire

Local fire responders quelled the flames as smoke billowed out of the Broncos' home field.

On Thursday early afternoon, social media exploded with images of Empower Field at Mile High on fire. Flames and smoke billowed out from the images captured by Denver7 News

Empower Field's Twitter account provided an update on what happened once Denver firefighters were able to extinguish the conflagration. 

"A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by the Denver Fire Department. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained," the tweet read. 

It's a relief to hear that everyone on site was evacuated and that none were injured. At this time, it sounds like the fire had something to do with the construction currently underway at the stadium.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer provided some details on what was going on at the stadium when the fire began around 2:15 p.m.

The stadium was empty, but there was an event on the second level involving about 100 people, Pixley said. They were all able to safely leave the area. 

Once fire crews entered the stadium, they found a fire burning in the suite area on level four and in the seating area on the third level, Pixley said. He said the plastic seats produced a dark smoke plume due to the petrol products.

The stadium replaced the old Mile High Stadium in August of 2001. It opened under a new sponsor back then — Invesco Field at Mile High. 

That lasted 10 years at which point, it became Sports Authority Field at Mile High. When Sports Authority ran into financial trouble, the stadium went without a sponsor from 2018-19, operating under the moniker of Broncos Stadium. 

The Broncos were able to finally secure a sponsor partner in 2019 when Empower, a financial investment firm, took the naming rights. Empower Field at Mile High was born. 

We'll update this article as more information about Thursday's fire comes to light. 

A general view in the first quarter between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals Empower Field at Mile High.
