'Mindblowing and Scary': ESPN Proposes Broncos Trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

In a would-be luxury move to end all luxury moves, ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich suggested the Denver Broncos strike a trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver for DK Metcalf, reuniting the All-Pro with quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Now what would that offense look like? It would be mindblowing and scary," opined Ninkovich, a former Patriots linebacker. "That's probably not realistic, but if you're DK, you're like, 'Hey, let me go with Russell; I've already worked with him in the past. I like Denver. I like Mile High. Let's go to Denver.'"

The subject of increasing speculation, Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to earn "just" $3.986 million. He's undeniably outplayed the deal, however, having totaled 216 receptions for 3,170 yards (14.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns across his first 49 NFL games.

Metcalf is assured of landing a megapact after Tyreek Hill ($30 million annually) and Davante Adams ($28 million) elevated the WR market to unprecedented heights. This, on top of surrendering the capital necessary to pry him away from Seatle — likely a first-round pick, and then some — makes his potential acquisition a daunting one.

And an unnecessary one for the Broncos, who re-signed Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick last season and will, sooner or later, face a financial decision on 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy.

Ninkovich was right: it's not realistic.

"I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about DK Metcalf, (they said) ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him," Eagles writer Howard Eskin reported April 5. "They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope,’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.”

