Examining How Jeudy & Hamler can Make Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Even Better

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos lacked consistent production from their wide receivers not-named Courtland Sutton in 2019, as most fans know. Sutton was Denver's only receiver who played reliably in a season where he really emerged as a star. 

It led to issues with the Broncos' passing game because the offense lacked receiving threats. Denver's only other receiving weapons were rookie tight end Noah Fant and its running backs, somewhat. 

Even when the Broncos had Emmanuel Sanders, he wasn’t overly consistent and caused other issues behind the scenes. The Broncos' issues at wide receiver make it very obvious as to why the team went hard for help at the position in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Not only do more and better weapons provide help for second-year QB Drew Lock, but they also provide relief to Sutton in multiple ways. Upgrading the receiver corps was a must and Denver did exactly that in the first two rounds by drafting Jerry Jeudy 15th overall and KJ Hamler in the second round.

Jeudy was one of the best receivers in the draft and was the best route runner in the class. Hamler is a small and explosive play-maker that has some issues with drops, and by some, I mean major. 

Nevertheless, the Broncos really added play-making potential with these two receivers and the offense lacked that explosive menace in 2019. The ways these two can help Lock are very obvious and have been talked about at length here at Mile High Huddle, but how exactly can Jeudy and Hamler help Sutton?

The answers aren't quite as obvious. I break that very topic down the video above, so be sure to play it before bouncing on to the next article. This receiving corps has the potential to be something special in 2020 and beyond — provided these young wideouts all develop as Denver hopes they will.

