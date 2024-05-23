Suspended Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike Might Not Have a Place on Roster
As the Denver Broncos' 20213 training camp began, the team got somebad news. Veteran wideout Tim Patrick and linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered season-ending injuries early into camp, while young defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s gambling policies.
While Patrick and Griffith are back and ready to compete again this year, Uwazurike's status is still unknown. Per the terms of his suspension, he's barred from seeking reinstatement until July 24, having to serve at least one year.
In the weeks that followed Uwazurike's suspension, additional context about his gambling violations surfaced, including, allegedly, wagers on Broncos games in which he participated. The situation took an even more concerning turn when he was charged with identity theft, though authorities eventually dropped them in early March of 2024.
The Broncos have significantly improved their interior defensive line this offseason by allowing Jonathan Harris and Mike Purcell to walk in free agency, though the latter is still unsigned. The Broncos signed Malcolm Roach, and during the final day of the draft, acquired John Franklin-Myers via trade, the most significant addition made to the unit.
Denver's projected starting unit is Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, and Zach Allen, with Roach in the rotation. The Broncos even have multiple solid options competing for the No. 5 and maybe No. 6 spot on the roster: Matt Henningsen, Angelo Blackson, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, and a few undrafted rookies.
So, if Uwazurike — a 2022 fourth-round draft pick — gets reinstated, is there a spot for him on the roster?
When Uwazurike entered the NFL, he was a project on the older side. He just turned 26 years old and his rookie seasons was up and down.
What made Uwazurike a project was the many different hats he wore at Iowa State, mainly how he was utilized off the edge. The Broncos had to settle him down in one spot and develop him entirely from scratch. So, missing that year of development and the chance to show growth significantly hurts his outlook.
As a rookie, Uwazurike looked like he didn’t belong on the field in his first two games. However, he started to see the field more regularly in Week 12 and on, and by then, he looked better.
There were still hiccups in Uwazurikie's game, especially as a run defender, but there were signs of improvement from his Week 5 and Week 7 action. He showed that he can grow, and quickly, during that season. With his size and athletic traits, he has the tools to keep developing him.
Bottom Line
The first step for Uwazurike is to get reinstated so he can take part in training camp if the Broncos don’t release him immediately upon reinstatement. If he isn't released, he likely doesn’t have a long leash, and there will be serious questions about what kind of shape he is in and whether he's ready to come in and compete right away.
Did he strive to stay in shape during his suspension?
The coaches who were around when he was drafted in 2022 are all gone. There are no coaching voices in his corner from that time, which could make it a lot easier to part ways with him, although GM George Paton is still in the Broncos' front office.
While Uwazurike has a chance to stick around once he's reinstated, it's increasingly likely that he will be somewhere else. That's if the NFL reinstates him.
