Broncos Sign 2 Rookie Defenders to Multi-Year Deals

The Broncos signed fourth-round defensive back Damarri Mathis and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike to four-year rookie contracts, the team announced Thursday.

Denver's entire 2022 draft class is now under contract ahead of training camp, which begins July 27.

Mathis was made the 115th overall selection in April's draft, one of six defenders chosen by the Broncos amid their nine-player haul. Pundits considered the Pitt product a steal as he thrived both against the pass (50% completion percentage) and on the ground (87.5 run defense grade) in 34 games of film. After totaling five breakups and two interceptions last season, Mathis aced the NFL Scouting Combine where he clocked a 4.39 forty time.

The 23-year-old pulled double duty for the Panthers, starring at cornerback and safety. In Denver, Mathis is likely to start out at CB and push to become the fourth option behind Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and K'Waun Williams.

“I like him a lot," Darby said of Mathis on June 13. "He’s real athletic. He can run and he’s willing to learn. He’s good—a really good player.”

Uwazurike, 24, was selected a pick later (No. 116) following a collegiate career at Iowa State in which he notched 70 solo tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, and 15.0 sacks. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, the Detroit native drew comparisons to former Packers DT Corey Williams.

Uwazurike is capable of playing across the line — from zero- to five-tech — and should see reserve snaps spelling locked-in starters Dre'Mont Jones and DJ Jones.

"He's very athletic for his size," Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said in May. "He's working his butt off right now. It's been great to see his work ethic so far. The one thing about him is he played so much in college that I think he played so many snaps that he got gassed. I think playing a little bit less and getting the fundamentals—[Defensive Line Coach] Marcus Dixon and [Defensive Quality Control Coach] Andrew Carter have been doing a great job with him, and he'll be just fine."

