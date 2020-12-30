The Denver Broncos have received a good contribution from second-year tight end Noah Fant. The ex-first-rounder has hauled in 58 receptions on 87 targets for 625 yards and three touchdowns.

There are tight ends making the Pro Bowl this year with comparable numbers, at least, in receptions and yards, including ex-Iowa teammate and current Detroit Lion T.J. Hockenson. The AFC West is home to the top-two statistical tight ends in the game right now in Kansas City's Travis Kelce and Las Vegas' Darren Waller.

As Fant finishes Year 2, how does he compare to his AFC West rival tight ends both of whom will play in the Pro Bowl this year?

“I think he's close," head coach Vic Fangio said on Wednesday. "We like Noah. Noah is a very talented player. I think he's improved this year from last year in many areas."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What's crazy about Fant's production this year is that he's only scratching the surface. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur seemed to almost forget he had Fant at his fingertips at times this year.

Fant's usage, as a result, has been very up-and-down. Give the tight end better Xs and Os focus and more consistent quarterback play, and this is a perennial Pro Bowl guy, even with the stiff tight end competition in the AFC.

Fant has shown immense improvement as a blocker and as a receiver, the Broncos are yet to fully tap into what he can do for the offense. That'll come with time in the scheme and with Drew Lock getting more experience operating within Shurmur's playbook.

While Fant surely feels the pangs of envy in seeing his former Hawkeye brother get the Pro Bowl nod in Year 2, he shouldn't fret too much. Fant's NFL story is just getting started. The best is yet to come.

"He's caught the ball well, he runs good with it after the catch, and he's a competitive blocker," Fangio said of Fant. "I think he's got a chance to be in the top 10 of tight ends around the league.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.