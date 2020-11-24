Fangio Says It's 'Still Too Early to Say' if Von Miller Will Return in 2020

Three weeks ago, star linebacker Von Miller let slip on an Instagram Live stream a much more imminent timetable to return to the field than fans and media initially expected. The Denver Broncos have yet to even acknowledge that the eight-time Pro Bowler could return to the field of play in 2020 after suffering a dislocated the peroneal tendon in his ankle in a non-contact drill during practice just days before the season-opener.

On Monday, following the Broncos 20-13 upset win over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Vic Fangio admitted that Miller is progressing well while stopping well short of predicting a return to the field in 2020.

“It’s still too early to say if he will be able to play or not," Fangio told reporters. "He hasn’t gotten medical clearance to go out on the field and partake in practice even in a limited fashion. Until he gets to that point, it’s a moot point."

What's the latest from Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Meanwhile, Miller continues to say positive things on his social media relative to a return this season. Not only would Miller have to be rubberstamped by the Broncos' medical staff, the team brass — including GM John Elway — would have to sign off on it ostensibly.

"I know he wants to, and I’ve talked to him about it," Fangio said. "We’d love to have him out there, but we’re only going to have him out there when he’s fully ready to participate. That’s going to require medical clearance first.”

There's rumor going around social media that Miller has circled the Broncos' Week 14 road game vs. the Carolina Panthers as a return date but it's important to remember that it hasn't been confirmed by the team. That game is currently scheduled to be held on December 13.

The last thing I heard Von himself say was the following on November 2.

“My ankle is feeling good," Miller said. "I'm straight. Hopefully in a couple of weeks—I'd say about three weeks to a month—I should be ready to go."

Miller went on to emphasize that, "Yeah, I plan on coming back this year."

I'll echo what I told listeners of the Huddle Up Podcast on Monday night; if the Broncos beat the New Orleans Saints this week, and officially enter the month of December on a two-game winning streak against playoff-caliber opponents, the odds of Miller returning at some point next month are good.

However, if the Broncos lose to the Saints and fall to 4-7, even with five games left to go — four in December, one in January — considering Miller's relative age and value, plus the odds of actually making the playoffs, there's next to no chance fans see him on the field again in 2020.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.