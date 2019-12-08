5 Takeaways From Broncos' 38-24 Drubbing of the Texans

It's not often that I'm rendered speechless when it comes to Denver Broncos football, but after watching the absolute trouncing of the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, I've struggled to find the right superlative to describe what I just witnessed.

Denver stunned the NFL by walking into Houston and embarrassing the Texans on their own field. Despite a couple of late Texans touchdowns, the game was never as close as the 38-24 final score indicated.

This was the most complete and thorough the Broncos have looked in almost two full seasons, and nobody saw it coming.

Denver's defense was able to constantly pressure Texans DeShaun Watson, sacking the elusive quarterback three times as well as generating several other pressures, hits and hurries. On the other side of the football, Denver was carried by a masterful performance from rookie QB Drew Lock, who won his second career start and first contest on the road behind 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

With a season-high in points, takeaways, and their fifth victory of the season, things are starting to turn around for this Broncos franchise. What else did we learn?

Lock Makes History in Multiple Ways

After watching Lock in his second career start, it's becoming more and more apparent that GM John Elway has finally found his franchise quarterback. Lock's moxie, poise and composure were on full display against the Texans, and he made several big-time throws.

Lock had completions to 10 different receivers on the day, but that wasn't the only big development from the game.

Lock made franchise history on Sunday by becoming the just third Broncos rookie quarterback to win his first two career starts, and is the first to do so since John Elway over 36 years ago. But that wasn't the only history Lock made with his monumental performance.

According to Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth, Lock became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards and three touchdowns in his first career road start.

If the growth and development continue, Lock is poised to be the Broncos' starting QB for years to come.

Scangarello Calls his Best Game Yet

I've never been happier to have been proven wrong than I am today. On this week's Dove Valley Deep Divers podcast, I predicted that we would see the same old song and dance from the Broncos offense in regards to the inefficiencies of OC Rich Scangarello's play-calling after the first quarter.

However, Scangarello came out with his most aggressive and creative game plan of the season and finally took the handcuffs off of his unit. Even when the Broncos were sitting with a 38-10 lead in the third quarter, the embattled coordinator kept his foot on the gas pedal, continuing to dial up deep-shot passing plays.

It's been a work in progress for the first-year play-caller thus far this season, but it appears as if he has found his niche with a quarterback that fits his philosophy. Well done, Coach. Very well done, indeed.

Explosive Plays Lead the Way

With the creative play designs came a myriad of explosive plays from the Broncos offense. On the opening snap of the game for the Broncos, Lock hit fellow rookie TE Noah Fant for a 48-yard gain, and from there, the onslaught was on.

Denver had six passing plays of 20-plus yards in Houston, and was able to unleash an absolutely lethal play-action passing game, despite not being able to generate much momentum in the running game.

The most surprising aspect of the explosiveness comes with the notion that it wasn't being generated by dynamic wideout Courtland Sutton, who had a relatively quiet day with five receptions for 34 yards. Denver had been looking for somebody to step up and relieve the pressure on Sutton, and there were several guys that stepped up with the No. 1 receiver drawing double teams and bracket coverage.

Jackson Goes Off in Return to Houston

Prior to the game, safety Kareem Jackson was primed to be a big key in helping decipher the Texans offense with his insider information compiled from his nine-year tenure in Houston prior to this season. However, his impact on the field was even greater than anybody could have expected coming into his emotional homecoming.

Jackson was everywhere on Sunday, collecting 11 total tackles (six solo), a tip-drill interception as well as scoring a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery by Jeremiah Attaochu in the first quarter.

Jackson's physical play has set the tone for the Broncos defense all season, but with him being fired up to face his former team it was even more impressive. Jackson completely destroyed WR DeAndre Hopkins with a big (legal) hit over the middle of the field, and also made a huge tackle on a 3rd- & -1 situation to halt a Texans drive in the first half.

Jackson was tremendous as always, but he stepped up his performance in a massive way on Sunday. He was the Broncos' best defensive player by a rather large margin.

