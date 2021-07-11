Former Broncos OLB Anthony Chickillo Announces Retirement

After Von Miller went down with a season-ending injury just one practice away from the Week-1 opener, the Denver Broncos scrambled to find some veteran depth to complement Bradley Chubb. Chubb was himself no guaranteed impact player as he was returning from his own season lost to injury.

The Broncos signed Anthony Chickillo off the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 17. Chickillo would go on to produce 11 tackles and a sack in relief of Chubb and Malik Reed.

On Sunday, the six-year veteran of the NFL announced his retirement on Instagram. Here's the age-28 Chickillo's statement:

"To all my family, friends, and fans, today I announce my retirement from the game of football. I’d like to thank @canesfootball @steelers @saints @broncos for the opportunity of a lifetime. My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL. I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is a part of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!"

Chickillo was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round back in 2015. The former Miami Hurricane struggled to crack the starting defense in the Steel City, going on to start just nine games over five seasons, but he was a force on special teams.

After signing a two-year, $8 million extension in 2019, Chickillo was released by the Steelers the following offseason. He landed in New Orleans but couldn't crack the active roster, which is where the Broncos found him languishing on the practice squad.

Chickillo was solid edge depth for the Broncos but mostly made his presence felt in the third phase. Fortunately for Denver, Reed, one year removed from going undrafted, ultimately answered the bell, finishing the season as the Broncos' leader in sacks.

Happy trails to Chickillo and congratulations on a hard-earned NFL career.

