The Denver Broncos are having a terrible season, to put it lightly. The hope that came with the Russell Wilson trade and the overall quality of the roster faded quickly.

The biggest culprit for this agonizing Broncos season is head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He has proven to be in over his head as a leader and game planner. So much so that he's expected to be gone at the season’s end.

Who should the Broncos bring in to replace Hackett? Who will right the ship and lead this franchise back into relevancy without completely dismantling the team, roster, and scheme?

Frank Reich is the answer.

Reich could make it even better if he brings Cincinnati Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher as the offensive coordinator. Reich is a good leader and coach who was given a raw deal with the Indianapolis Colts. As a first-time head coach in his first season, he took the Colts to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Andrew Luck suddenly retired and left the team scrambling for an answer. With Jacoby Brissett, an aged Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan (on his last leg), Reich still posted an overall winning record while Indy's head coach.

That's a pretty good track record. Reich isn’t just a retread who failed miserably in his first stint. He was fired by Colts owner Jim Irsay, a person who has made questionable football decisions far too soon.

Reich also knows how to build a competent staff around him. Both his offensive and defensive coordinators are now head coaches in the NFL. He would keep the suitable assistants (like Broncos DC Ejiro Evero) and jettison the wrong ones ( like O-line coach Butch Barry).

What would make this pairing even better is Reich’s scheme is a version of the West Coast Offense, and Pitcher currently works in Cincinnati, which is a version of the same offense, but with a similar feel to what Hackett attempted to install. There would be no need for wholesale changes and no need to tear it down and start from scratch. Only the correct adjustments are needed to get the most out of the offense and Wilson.

Furthermore, Pitcher has done incredible work in Cincy with quarterback Joe Burrow. He has helped Burrow improve in seeing the field. This could help Wilson because his ability to see the field has been suspect this season. Burrow has improved to the point that he is being mentioned with the likes of Josh Allen and others.

The combination of Reich and Pitcher would install the correct version of the West Coast Offense with the necessary changes to get the most out of Wilson. The game planning and the gameday coaching would be a stark difference from Hackett.

Reich’s eye for coaching talent would improve the areas where the team is weak. Pairing Reich with Wilson would get this franchise back to its winning ways in 2023 and get fans back in the seats at Mile High.

