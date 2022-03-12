Getting Russell Wilson in the fold changes the Broncos' approach to 2022 free agency and how the nest must be built around the team's new franchise quarterback.

Before we knew that Russell Wilson would be landing in the Mile High City, I rolled out an offseason game plan that assumed the Denver Broncos wouldn't be able to trade for a quarterback.

Of course, now things have changed. Because the Broncos traded away a fair amount of draft capital and a couple of players, they need to be more aggressive in free agency.

That means an altered offseason game plan in which some things stay the same, but others change. Let's first talk about what hasn't changed from the original game plan, and what is being added or removed.

What Stays The Same

1. Tender exclusive rights free agents, QB Brett Rypien, ILB Jonas Griffith, and S P.J. Locke.

2. Tender restricted free agent OLB Malik Reed at the second-round level.

3. Tender RFAs OT Calvin Anderson and ID DeShawn Williams at the right of first refusal level.

4. Cut NT Mike Purcell.

5. Re-sign LB Josey Jewell to a three-year, $18M contract.

6. Let all other Broncos free agents hit the open market.

7. Keep P Sam Martin for now.

The first six steps are still the same, as is the decision to keep Martin. In fact, the Broncos have reportedly tendered the three exclusive rights free agents, but decisions remain on restricted free agents. I'll stick with the original plan to keep the three RFAs at their respective levels.

The Broncos have $17.3M in cap space available after these moves are made. Now let's see how the offseason game plan has changed.

8. Restructure Roster Bonuses for WRs Courtland Sutton & Tim Patrick USA TODAY Sports This simple step gives the Broncos additional cap space and allows them to acquire more free agents. It doesn't impact the Broncos cap situation that much in future seasons, either. Sutton's $10.5M roster bonus and Patrick's $6.96M roster bonus, converted into signing bonuses, increases the Broncos' cap space to $29.8M 9. Sign CB Darious Williams to 3-Year, $27M Contract Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Okay, so this one hasn't changed. Adding Williams gives the Broncos another veteran in the cornerback room. We'll give Williams the same contract I gave him the last time. The Broncos are down to $26.5M in cap space available. Now we can look at the new free agents I will target. 10. Sign OLB Haason Reddick to 3-Year, $30M Contract Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Reddick is expected to come in at a much lower salary than other edge rushers, and because he's younger than other veterans getting talked up, we'll go with him. I'll give Reddick a $9M signing bonus and a $1M base salary in 2022, plus $10M in 2023, all fully guaranteed. The $10M salary in 2024 isn't guaranteed. This contract gives the Broncos flexibility for 2023 to decide whether Bradley Chubb is worth an extension or if they need to acquire another edge rusher. Reddick's contract lowers the Broncos cap space to $23.2M 11. Sign RT Morgan Moses to Two-Year, $14M Contract Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Moses is the best of the right tackle options available. Because he's older, we won't commit to him on a longer deal. Moses will get a $4M signing bonus and a $2M base salary, both fully guaranteed, for 2022. In 2023, there will be a $3M roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year, which gives Moses protection in case the Broncos don't want to keep him. He will also be due a $5M base salary. The Broncos are now down to $19.9M in cap space. 12. Sign TE Robert Tonyan to 3-Year, $15M Contract Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Finally, the Broncos will need a veteran tight end, so let's bring somebody who Nathaniel Hackett knows well. Tonyan will receive a $3M signing bonus and a $2M base salary for 2022, both fully guaranteed, plus a $5M base salary in 2023 that is injury-only guaranteed. His remaining $5M base salary in 2024 isn't guaranteed. The Broncos now have $17.6M in cap space left. 13. Possibly Bring Back Cheaper UFAs After Free Agency Cools USA TODAY Sports This is similar to what I proposed last time, only with a change: Rather than bringing back TE Eric Saubert, we'll bring back ID Shemar Stephen. CBs Nate Hairston and Mike Ford can still be brought back, too, if they are available. Again, any such players come back at the veteran minimum. Assuming the Broncos bring back Stephen, Hairston, and Ford at the veteran minimum, the Broncos will have $16.9M in cap space left. What Happens After Next John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos will still need space to sign their draft picks, but because of the top-51 cut-off rule in effect for the cap during the offseason, they don't need the full amount. While the draft picks count for $7.98M, they will effectively count for $1.64M because of the top 51 cut-off. In other words, the Broncos will have plenty of cap space left to get through the offseason. They can always gain more cap space by extending Russell Wilson and, if they add a young punter after the draft, they can cut Martin for more cap space. Touching upon the draft for a moment: There are some positions at which the Broncos should still focus on the draft because they can get better value than by going into free agency. Getting an edge rusher, cornerback and right tackle in free agency are fine, but the free-agent interior defenders are better run defenders than pass rushers, so I'd rather save my money and draft one from a deep class at that position. Bottom Line Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports As for the salary cap, one can't rule out the possibility that the Broncos trade certain players away, too, if they are able to draft a replacement or find somebody who emerges during the offseason or training camp. Such moves could also give the Broncos a little more cap space. In 2023, the Broncos can get more cap space by cutting OG Graham Glasgow and CB Ronald Darby, which would free a combined $20M in cap space. They would thus be able to extend ID Dre'Mont Jones and, if OLB Bradley Chubb proves worthy of a new deal, he can be extended, too. They might even extend OG Dalton Risner if he plays well in 2022. In summary, it's still possible to fill holes the Broncos have on the roster. It simply requires the Broncos to be more aggressive in 2022 free agency, because they no longer have to build with an eye on the 2023 QB draft class. Wilson now calls Denver his NFL home.

