The Denver Broncos have multiple needs to address this offseason, and while quarterback will top the list, edge rusher comes a close second.

Bradley Chubb had his fifth-year option exercised during the 2021 offseason, but he missed time with injuries and was limited in his play. Whether or not he can regain his form from his 2018 rookie season or his 2020 Pro Bowl season remains to be seen.

Malik Reed is a restricted free agent who will likely be tendered, but any sign that he is worth keeping beyond 2022 remains in question. Jonathon Cooper showed good play as a rookie but it's not yet clear he's starting caliber.

The rest of the Broncos' edge rushers are either unrestricted free agents or young players who look more like depth than starting material.

The 2022 draft class has a lot of good prospects among edge rushers, but if the Broncos opt to trade high picks away for a veteran quarterback, the team will likely need to explore free agency to find edge rusher help.

I won't go into great detail about individual players, but will instead look at the three groups in which these edge rushers may be placed, then discuss what may make the most sense.

Young But not High-Caliber Players

There are multiple edge rushers who are less than 30 years old, but they all come with a caveat — they don't have a long track record as top players.

Players in this category are Jadeveon Clowney, Emmanuel Ogbah, Hasson Reddick, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Charles Harris, Harold Landry, Derek Barnett, Uchenna Nwosu, and Rasheem Green.

These players had varying degrees of success in 2021. Harris and Landry arguably had the most success, but Clowney, Ogbah, and Reddick did good things. Muhammad, Barnett, Nwosu, and Green, meanwhile, look like solid No. 2 pass rushers.

The question is how much these players will demand in a new contract and whether or not that's worth paying. Harris and Landry, in particular, could seek long-term commitments. Clowney, who has taken one-year deals for several years, may want a long-term deal now.

Any interest the Broncos may have in these players needs to be balanced with what they believe these players might do in 2022 and beyond, versus what Chubb might do.

You can't rule out any of these players out, but the Broncos need to ask the following questions: what does the player want in a new deal and do we believe he's worth that deal?

Proven but Aging Veterans

There will also be several veterans with lengthy track records hitting free agency, but they are all past the age of 30 and their best years might be behind them.

Broncos fans know about one: Von Miller. Then there's Chandler Jones, who has hinted he wants one more long-term deal that pays him well.

Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram have both played well this season, but they are clearly No. 2 pass rushers at this point of their careers.

It's not likely that you see the Broncos pursue any of these players. George Paton hasn't yet shown a willingness to pursue an aging player unless it's for depth.

In other words, don't count on Miller returning or Jones coming over if the Broncos land a top veteran QB via trading multiple firsts. They're more likely to pursue a younger player.

Depth at Best

W come to players, young and old alike, who are better thought of as depth and rotational players, but could excel in a particular scheme.

Some have tied Randy Gregory to the Broncos before Dan Quinn was eliminated as the new head coach. Gregory has done some good things, but he'll be 30 next year, so he's better treated as a short-term option. It would surprise me if Gregory lands a big contract.

Dante Fowler, Jr. is just 27 years old but has never realized his potential to be a top pass rusher. He might be worth a one-year "prove it" deal, but he's not the type you give a big contract.

Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison have been reliable players for the Bills but their best years may be behind them. They could provide a veteran presence, but that doesn't mean you pay them top dollar.

Regardless of whether or not the Broncos trade high draft picks for a veteran QB, it will make sense to explore options for depth. You just want to make sure you treat them as depth players and pay them accordingly.

Bottom Line

If the Broncos acquire a veteran QB by trading multiple firsts, signing a younger edge rusher, even if he doesn't have a track record as a top player, could be the move to make. All the Broncos need to do is be sure they think the player is worth the money sought.

While there are legitimate concerns about Chubb's health, the Broncos don't want to overspend on another player, only for that player to struggle while he excels, then be in a situation in which they can't afford to extend him.

As for the aging veterans, it's best for the Broncos to pass on them. As fun as it may be to see Miller return or surprise everyone and add Jones, it's for the best that the Broncos go with younger options.

If the Broncos don't trade high picks for a QB, though, exploring free agency for depth is a good idea. Fowler and Gregory might be worth taking a chance on one-year, low-cost deals. Follow that by drafting an edge rusher and the Broncos are in a good position.

Again, I'll talk more about specific players in later installments, but for now, we'll look in the next installment at another position on offense that will command attention: Right tackle.

