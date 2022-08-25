Skip to main content

15 Free Agents to Fill Broncos' Glaring Roster Holes

The Broncos can't look past these obvious roster holes and the free-agent market offers some great plug-and-plays options.

Through two preseason games, a few spots on the Denver Broncos roster can be viewed as weak. Of course, some of them are a matter of depth at the position with the starters out this preseason. 

The Broncos still have to improve their depth at those positions for a few reasons. As things currently look, if the Broncos suffer an injury on the offensive line or anywhere except safety on defense, they could be in a rough spot. 

There is enough talent to overcome a few personnel losses, but if Denver has some of the injury luck it's had the last few years, that may be too much. Who's still out there on the free agent market? 

I'll break that down today. While these veterans are available for multiple reasons, they could still benefit the Broncos. They aren't being viewed as starters, but again, Denver has to improve its depth. 

Bryan Bulaga | OT

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Anderson struggled to close out training camp, which carried over to the preseason games. With Billy Turner working back from injury, Tom Compton starting the season on the PUP list, and the poor showing from Denver's other tackles, they need help. 

Bulaga has dealt with injuries the last two seasons, playing 45 total snaps in the 2021 season. In 2020, his season was rough before he got hurt. However, he does have some experience with this coaching staff being part of the Green Bay Packers in 2019. 

As Denver needs to bolster their depth, taking a risk on Bulaga could be worth it. 

Eric Fisher | OT

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) blocks Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There are reports of interest with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Fisher. Fisher has been a consistent and reliable tackle over the past few years. However, he has dealt with injuries and allowed seven sacks in 2021. 

With how Fisher has played, he would easily be an upgrade over Denver's depth tackles and could add another option to start at right tackle. However, after playing right tackle as a rookie, he has played 266 snaps there since the 2014 season, all coming in 2015.

Bobby Massie | OT

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) pushes Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There is some familiarity with the players, Bobby Massie, and the front office. However, the coaches have changed, as has the offensive scheme. When the Broncos brought in Cameron Fleming, there was a lot of confusion as Massie was still available. 

After watching Fleming struggle, and reports of his struggles in camp, the confusion intensified. While Massie wasn't great in 2021, he was solid in pass protection but did a good job as a run blocker.

Kaden Smith | TE

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) reacts after scoring on a touchdown reception against New England Patriots free safety Adrian Colbert (30) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While the Broncos looked decent on paper at tight end entering camp, that has not been the case. There is still a significant issue with Denver's blocking from the position as Albert Okwuegbunam has looked rough there. 

Andrew Beck struggled consistently against the Bills, as did Eric Saubert, Denver's best blocking tight end last year. Eric Tomlinson has been the best, and he has just been fine, and Greg Dulcich is dealing with a hamstring injury. 

When you run an outside zone scheme, you have to have capable blocking from the tight end position. Unfortunately, Denver does not have that right now. Though it was only on 100 run-blocking snaps, Kaden Smith did a good job as a blocker last season, but he hasn't shown much outside of that. 

Somehow, someway, the Broncos have to improve their blocking on the edges from the tight ends if they want their run scheme to be consistently effective. 

Blake Jarwin | TE

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) and Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Trying to find a capable blocking tight end isn't easy, but Jarwin had a good year for the Cowboys. If he could play there like he did last year, same with Smith, they both would be an upgrade to the blocking from the position. 

However, unlike Smith, Jarwin has shown decent ability as a receiver when called upon. 

Jesse James | TE

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter with tight end Jesse James (18) and wide receiver Allen Robinson II during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

While James isn't a good or great blocking tight end, he's fine. He can do enough to get the job done but won't generate much push outside. 

James is also a decent enough receiver to be part of the passing game. 

Ndamukong Suh | IDL

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) taunts Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are four deep on their defensive line, but they must improve their depth. Their only current depth piece is Mike Purcell, who is only a nose tackle playing the 0/1-technique. Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike have been fine, but both are clearly rookies with a lot to work on. Adding another 4/5-technique-type defensive lineman would be good for Denver's depth and rotation. 

Suh is 35 years old, but he was still a capable defender for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. He was a decent enough run defender and still picked up 37 total pressures. Denver can use help in both areas, plus Suh would add to the attitude of the defense. 

There are also multiple reports of Suh and the Raiders having mutual interest. It would be great to see Denver pick him up and keep him away from their hated divisional opponent. However, adding Suh to Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones on the edge would be tough to handle. 

Malik Jackson | IDL

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 19

Malik Jackson is still a capable defensive lineman as part of a rotation. Last year, he had some huge moments for the Cleveland Browns that show he can still play. 

The Broncos drafted Jackson, and while that was a few coaching regimes ago, he makes sense as an option to return. 

Sheldon Richardson | IDL

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and tight end Tyler Higbee (89) and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (90) in action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While Richardson has bounced around the NFL, he had a good year for the Vikings last season. Even before that, he was consistently a solid contributor. 

There is still the ability to get after the quarterback from Richardson and be a solid run defender. Denver needs more help from its defensive line depth to have a solid rotation. 

Dorian O'Daniel | LB

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (44) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker position has been a concern for a while, and even though it is a devalued position, the depth in Denver has to improve. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad have struggled for the two preseason games so far, and Strnad didn't look great during last season. 

While O'Daniel didn't play much for the Cheifs, his limited action showed some potential. One thing he has done exceptionally well since entering the NFL was to be a stud special teams player. O'Daniel has been the type of player the Broncos seemed to hope Strnad would be. 

Alexander Johnson | LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (45) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.

There is obvious familiarity between the Broncos and Johnson. On top of that, he has chemistry with Josey Jewell already. If Jonas Griffith is going to miss a game or two, Johnson made sense to be a guy to bring in. 

However, for some reason, the Broncos have not looked his way. At this point, they can't be too picky, and with the issues, their depth linebackers have had, Johnson has proven he can do it at a high level. 

Anthony Hitchens | LB

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass and is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While Hitchens has been a mediocre starter in the NFL, he has the experience and enough ability to be a capable depth linebacker. In addition, he is acceptable as a run defender, which is an upgrade to the Broncos' issues at the position.

Kevin King | CB

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) gets a long first down reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) and cornerback Kevin King (20) in the third quarter during their NFL divisional round football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvs49ers 0122221518djp

The depth at cornerback for the Broncos has been an issue in both preseason games so far. Michael Ojemudia had a rough game against the Bills before getting hurt. Now he is expected to miss time with a dislocated elbow. Essang Bassey still has many issues in coverage that make him hard to trust as a backup nickel corner. 

The Broncos' other options, Faion Hicks, Bless Austin, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Donnie Lewis Jr, have shown they aren't ready for the 53-man roster. So that gives Denver a four-person depth chart with Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, and Damarri Mathis. But, again, depth is a concern with Darby and Williams struggling to play through an entire season. 

Kevin King isn't a great corner, and his performance has been highly volatile. He has great length, but his technique can be lacking at times. There is also familiarity with some coaches from their time in Green Bay. It would be an option to step in as the fourth boundary corner. 

Ross Cockrell | CB

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cockrell was a good nickel corner for the Buccaneers the last two seasons and has some versatility to play the boundary. However, there is no doubt he brings more to the table than Essang Bassey. 

If Denver brought in Cockrell, it would be a significant addition to the depth in the secondary. 

Robert Alford | CB

Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a touchdown pass between Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) and cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Alford is another nickel corner option to upgrade over Bassey. If Williams has to miss games in the season, it's impossible to trust Bassey. 

Alford has allowed 38 touchdowns in his seven seasons, but having a better secondary around him than he ever could help lower those numbers. Plus, Alford is a capable run defender, which has been an issue with Bassey. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As the Broncos get ready for the season, their starters seem prepared. However, they don't have the depth at crucial positions to hold up if injuries start to pile up. 

Adding to those positions can make a massive difference for this season.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

15 Free Agents to Fill Broncos' Glaring Roster Holes

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Effusively Praises TE Andrew Beck

By Keith Cummings
Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan
News

Mike Shanahan & Dan Reeves Snubbed by Hall of Fame Voters

By Chad Jensen
USATSI_17347875
News

Broncos 'Aiming' for ILB Jonas Griffith to Play in Season Opener

By Zack Kelberman
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti (73) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) on the line of scrimmage abasing the Minnesota Vikings during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Potential NFL Roster Cuts Broncos Could Target on Waiver Wire

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos safety J.R. Reed (20) talks with inside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Predicting Broncos' Plan at Inside Linebacker After Cutting Joe Schobert

By Thomas Hall
Billy Turner Denver Broncos
News

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Says OT Billy Turner Hasn't Suffered a Setback

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) and quarterback Josh Johnson (11) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Report: Brett Rypien to Start in Broncos' Final Preseason Game vs. Vikings

By Chad Jensen
Broncos LB Joe Schobert - Play Fast
News

Broncos Cut ILB Joe Schobert, Reach 80-Man Roster Limit

By Zack Kelberman