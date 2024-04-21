Finding Broncos: 5 Edge Prospects to Upgrade Depth
The Denver Broncos’ pass rush has been abysmal for a few years due to a lack of high-end talent. No offense to Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper, but the Broncos have lacked a game-changing pass rusher since the decision to trade Von Miller a few years ago.
While those guys work well as rotational pieces, having a dominant playmaker who can dictate matchups on the defensive line would significantly boost the defense. The Broncos can land one of the top-three edge rushers in this class with their first-round pick, but they need more help with some current contract situations.
Browning and Cooper are in the last year of their respective contracts, so finding a potential replacement or two is a significant need for the roster, besides finding the top guy. Let's examine five candidates in the 2024 NFL draft.
Gabriel Murphy | UCLA
Pros
Technically refined and explosive off the snap, Murphy brings high-end pass-rush ability and versatility to the defensive front. UCLA aligned him all over the defensive line, and despite his size, he managed to be highly disruptive and successful.
Murphy's hands are active and refined, and he uses great countermoves and leverage to beat his opponent. He has enough technical ability to build a firm edge in the running game, twitch and bend in his lower half to win around the arc, and creativity to become a top-notch edge rusher at the next level.
Cons
Size and length limitations will probably drop Murphy down the draft board as he doesn’t meet certain thresholds that teams desire. Those limitations arise as a tackler, causing him to frequently slide off of ball-carriers.
Murphy's usage at the collegiate level was incredibly unique, and despite his success, he will likely be utilized as a stand-up edge defender in an odd front scheme. There is a lack of power conversion through his midsection as a pass rusher, and he can get washed away by more powerful blockers.
My Grade: Round 3
Erick Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 114
Bralen Trice | Washington
Pros
Thick and powerful, Trice excels with speed-to-power conversion as a bull-rushing edge rusher. He has good hand placement and leverage and can forklift blockers to create a drive to the quarterback.
Trice's motor runs hot, and he is constantly working as a run defender and will take some chances shooting gaps as a disruptor. Trice has a lot of experience and is highly effective when used on twists and stunts to finish plays in the pocket.
Cons
A lack of twitch and flexibility hampers Trice’s ability to bend around the arc, and his hands will get stagnant on contact. He relies more on effort than technical refinement and doesn’t use his length to disconnect from blockers in the running game.
Trice's lower half is stiff, limiting his ability to change direction in short areas, and he can get caught behind to play when extending toward the sideline.
My Grade: Round 4
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 126
Myles Cole | Texas Tech
Pros
Cole is an imposing specimen at the position, tall, long, and athletic. His first-step explosiveness and initial contact power are stunning to watch, and he jars blockers backward with ferociousness.
When he ties his feet to his hands in his pass-rush plan, Cole creates impressive separation and has the athleticism to explode into gaps and get to the quarterback. He has the natural size and length to put his hand in the dirt and play as a defensive end in an even-front scheme, with enough athleticism to stand up as an odd-front edge rusher.
Cons
Despite being a sixth-year collegiate player, Cole has some rawness and untapped potential on his tape. He needs to add more counter moves to his repertoire and use his tools to his advantage more consistently.
Cole's height is a natural disadvantage, and he can play with a higher pad level, which shows his ability to defend against the run. Cole shows a hot motor early in the contest, but his conditioning fades as the game progresses.
My Grade: Round 5
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 154
Solomon Byrd | USC
Pros
Blessed with good size and a high motor, Byrd plays like a man with his hair on fire. He excels when the play is extended, and most of his production comes from his high effort level.
Run defense is Byrd's forte, and he has enough power in his upper half to build a firm edge in one-on-one situations. There is enough bend in his lower half and ankle flexibility to turn the arc and get after the quarterback, with a knack for forcing fumbles in the pocket, with four forced fumbles in 2023.
Cons
Byrd is a linear athlete who lacks explosiveness and twitch in his lower half. Snap recognition can cause him to be slow in his get-off, and he doesn’t have a high-quality pass-rush plan. Despite having good length, Byrd struggles to extend from blockers to create separation, and he has to use his effort to win at the point of attack.
My Grade: Round 7
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 230
Jaylen Harrell | Michigan
Pros
Harrell is an explosive athlete with a wicked spin move as a pass rusher. He has an excellent first step and places offensive tackles in conflict before flashing across their face to attack the pocket.
Harrell's length allows him to keep blockers out of his chest plate, and he is a solid tackler in open space. There is enough fluidity in his lower half to be tasked with coverage responsibilities in shallow zone coverage, and he could drop back to linebacker at the next level.
Cons
A lack of play strength and aggression hurts his tape, and he needs more power to be successful at the NFL level. He is thin in his build and needs to add more mass, though his frame has room to grow. Powerful blockers will clamp him down and wash him out of the play, and his hand activity needs to improve to be successful as a pass rusher.
My Grade: Undrafted
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 262
Bottom Line
With the need to find a starting quality option and add depth to the room, the Broncos should tap into this edge class multiple times. Though a bit redundant given the state of the room, Murphy offers the highest upside to be a quality starter out of these potential options if Vance Joseph can figure out a way to use him properly. Joseph has a track record of miscasting versatile players in his scheme, which could be a detriment to Murphy’s skill set and development as a player.
Cole offers developmental upside and a vastly different skill set than any player on the roster. His size and length are elite for the position, but he needs more technical refinement to be an effective player at the next level.
