Proposed Trade Has Broncos Landing New Starting QB

    • October 23, 2021
    Broncos Linked to Eagles QB Gardner Minshew in 'Ideal' Trade Scenario

    The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2.
    Author:

    No sooner did the Denver Broncos drop their fourth consecutive game than quarterback speculation began reaching fever pitches.

    With their season on the brink, Bleacher Report advised the Broncos to replace hobbled incumbent Teddy Bridgewater with Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew — the "ideal trade target" ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

    "Gardner Minshew tends to be accurate too, and he also has a creative side, particularly when things break down around him," BR columnist Brent Sobleski wrote, comparing Minshew to Bridgewater. "At worst, the Broncos would have another starting option to consider. The solution still wouldn't be on the roster. Even so, a team shouldn't stop looking for potential upgrades, particularly at the game's most important position."

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Somewhat of a cult favorite, Minshew, 25, has yet to appear in a game this year after the Philadelphia Eagles acquired the former Jaguars starter in August for a 2022 sixth-round pick. He's currently the No. 3 option behind Jalen Hurts and ex-Broncos QB Joe Flacco.

    Minshew, a 2019 sixth-rounder out of Washington State, threw 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on 62.9% passing across 23 games (20 starts) in Jacksonville.

    Under rookie control through 2023, Minshew has remaining salary-cap charges of $850,000 and $965,000.

    But considering the Broncos initially passed on Minshew and have appeared reticent to play Drew Lock, and for as long as Vic Fangio remains head coach, it's unlikely that this bargain-bin deal gets done.

    Following Thursday's 17-14 defeat at Cleveland, Fangio threw his support behind Bridgewater, who went 23-of-33 for 187 yards, two TDs, and one INT while battling foot and quad maladies.

    “I thought he played good, especially there in the second half," Fangio said. "I do not think Teddy’s injuries from my vantage point affected him that much. I thought that he was courageous. He is our quarterback.”

