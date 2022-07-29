As the Denver Broncos put the first two days of training camp in the rearview, some fans are a little anxious about left tackle Garett Bolles and rush linebacker Bradley Chubb mixing it up beyond the whistle.

Known for their legendary dust-ups at training camp, the Bolles vs. Chubb conflict has reared its head in the early stages of practice this summer. It's fair to wonder whether there's anything to be worried about here.

Bolles dismissed out of hand the possibility of there being any true conflict with Chubb on Thursday following practice.

“You all need to get over this fighting thing. Brothers fight, right? It is what it is," Bolles said. "We’re brothers. Sometimes brothers have to fight to get the best out of each other, but it’s healthy competition."

It's easy to say that about a teammate with whom you're stuck in the same boat, but should fans so easily dismiss the Bolles-Chubb post-whistle fighting?

"There’s nothing against me or Bradley Chubb at all," Bolles said. "I love him dearly, I truly do."

Bolles is known for being an offensive tackle who pushes the boundaries of physicality and propriety on the grid-iron. It's easy to understand why Chubb might snap back at times, but I'm inclined to believe Bolles when he says there's nothing to read too deeply into.

Bolles went on to provide a nice scouting report on Chubb and what makes their one-on-one summer battles so edifying and productive for him as a tackle.

"I think he’s a phenomenal pass rusher," Bolles said of Chubb. "I’m grateful I get to go against a top player like him every single day—the way that he moves his hands, the way that he moves. He’s a bigger-set guy, so it’s good for me to feel that weight in my hands and be able to anchor his bull rushes. It’s ruthless. He catches you quick, you’re on the ground. I think highly of him."

If there was really anything rotten at the core of their relationship, I doubt Bolles would be standing on the table with a bold prediction for Chubb in 2022. Let's not forget, Chubb, unlike Bolles, is in a contract year and really needs a big campaign to cash in on his next deal.

"I think he’s going to have a monster year," Bolles concluded. "He’s making me better. I’m making him better. It’s a special thing to be able to go through camp with a pass rusher like that.”

