Broncos LT Garett Bolles Told Russell Wilson 'You're Not Going to Get Hit Here'

Like many of his Broncos teammates, left tackle Garett Bolles was introduced to Russell Wilson through a video call — the star quarterback's preferred method of communication, as they're coming to know.

"He’s a FaceTime guy, so any time he has a question, he’s going to FaceTime me or send you a video, which is pretty cool," Bolles said Thursday. "His mindset—I think just picking his brain apart. I sent him a message [saying], ‘What do you want in a left tackle?’ So we talked like that. I got to understand what he wants, what his expectations [are], and it’s up to me to provide those for him.”

Addressing reporters following the fourth day of Denver's offseason program, Bolles declined to reveal the nitty-gritty about his inaugural conversation with Wilson, private information kept just that.

But he did provide the cliff notes.

"I told him I know you're used to getting hit. You're not going to get hit here," Bolles said.

Indeed, Wilson is one of the most heavily-battered QBs in NFL history, having absorbed 427 sacks across 158 career games — 14th all-time. He led the league in sacks taken (48) in 2019 and was downed 47 times in 2020. This created an irreparable breach of trust which festered throughout last season and, 33 additional sacks later, spurred Wilson's blockbuster trade from Seattle to the Mile High City.

The Broncos collectively surrendered 40 sacks in 2021, with Bolles responsible for five. Its offensive line also ceded 170 QB pressures, the second-worst pressure rate (28.2%) over 17 regular-season games, per Pro Football Reference.

"When you’re developing a quarterback, I think all quarterbacks need to have success," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said in January. "You need to be sure that you’re protecting them and whenever you’re dealing with a young quarterback you want to be sure, and even with an older quarterback, you want to be sure you’re always protecting them."

That responsibility will fall chiefly on Bolles' former All-Pro shoulders. The only decorated member of Denver's front five is tasked with protecting Wilson's blindside, no easy task in the AFC West where Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, and Maxx Crosby call home.

Once the weak link, Bolles is now expected to be the glue that holds everyone else together — Wilson included.

"He wants me to be a leader," Bolles said. "He wants me to lead up front. He wants me to take charge. Wants me to do whatever I can, communicate down-and-distance, things like that. He loves me. He loves how I play football. There’s probably a couple little things I need to change, which I’m willing to do that. But like I said, man, we have a great relationship. I’m really looking forward to the future.”

