Broncos Tease Blockbuster Trade in 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft

Paton: Broncos 'Have the Ammo' to Trade Up in 2022 NFL Draft

F them picks?

If you thought the Denver Broncos were done dealing after the Russell Wilson blockbuster ... guess again.

General manager George Paton hinted at the NFL owners meetings that Denver could package some of its leftover capital to trade up — perhaps as high as Round One — for a blue-chip prospect in next month's Draft.

"We still have nine picks," Paton said Sunday from Palm Beach, Fla., via the official team website. "We'll focus more on the 64[th-overall pick]. We could also trade up, because we do have the ammo to still trade up. It doesn't really change our process for the draft."

Whomever that prospect is will be shrouded in secrecy until the Broncos are on the clock. The team, despite a successful haul in free agency, has holes to plug throughout the roster, preferably with long-term building blocks. And Paton seemingly telegraphed his target(s) less than a month away from the annual offseason spectacle.

"I think it's a really good edge class — pass rush," he said. "I like the corner class, the offensive tackle class. People have knocked the draft — I do think it's a strong draft, especially in the middle where we're picking."

The Broncos made a series of moves in last year's Draft, none bigger than its second-round trade-up for running back Javonte Williams. Expect Paton to remain aggressive, supplementing what's already a championship-caliber roster with additional talent.

On top of the offensive and defensive lines, as of this writing, areas of need include tight end, linebacker, cornerback, and safety — need that another Broncos bombshell maneuver may satisfy.

"We're not going to take Thursday off," Paton said, via the official team website. "May send some of the coaches home, but you never know. Especially late in the first, you never know what's going to happen."

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
