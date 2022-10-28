Broncos GM Breaks Silence on Nathaniel Hackett's Job Security

Denver Broncos GM George Paton knows his decisions will be critiqued more intensely than ever — simply because his team sits at 2-5 and is embroiled in a four-game losing streak.

Teetering on the brink of full collapse is an accurate description of the perilous cliff the Broncos now find themselves peering over. Should Denver drop another game in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Paton could make major trades, and it's even been rumored that head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired.

Canning a first-year head coach, especially after only eight games, would see the organization plunge deeply into crisis mode, however. Paton needs to maintain a cool head if he is going to help navigate the team through these choppy seas.

All things considered, and given the pressure-cooker atmosphere, it should come as no surprise to hear Paton handing out the often dreaded front-office vote of confidence to his head coach on Thursday.

“I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100 percent,” Paton said. “He’s been in this for seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We have had four primetime games, so he’s kind of had to learn in front of the entire world. I really like how he’s kept the team together; they’re connected. He’s kept our building together, and I appreciate how he’s fought through that.”

Paton's words will give Hackett some reassurance for no more than a few days before he climbs back on the NFL's relentless rollercoaster ride. It’s a ruthless business, and the trouble is that with so many things to fix, just keeping his working relationship with Paton intact will require the missing ingredient of winning games.

“Up to this point, George has been an amazing partner throughout all of this—the good and the bad. You learn a lot about people throughout processes like this,” Hackett said on Thursday. “We are growing as a team, and I am growing as a partner with George. It’s great to work with him. He really has been great and supportive throughout this whole thing.”

When it comes to Sunday's matchup at Wembley Stadium in London, just getting a healthy and ready Russell Wilson back under center is a major priority. Wilson has been more than willing to talk up his recovery schedule and commitment to returning to the field ever since he touched down in the ‘Big Smoke.’

So if Hackett is indeed coaching for his future, he would be crazy to sit his prized quarterback out.

“Yes. He had a good day of practice today,” Hackett said when questioned over Wilson’s status. “[He] looks good, but we’re just going to keep on monitoring it day-to-day to make sure he’s okay.”

Hackett's cautious approach with Wilson's hamstring (which the QB claims was 'good to go' last Sunday) didn’t deliver a win last week with backup signal-caller Brett Rypien at the controls, but at least it allowed the 11th-year veteran some extra recovery time. Now with the heat really on, it’s time for Wilson to ensure the brain trust stays together for a little longer, at least.

It's time for Wilson to kick-start the arduous recovery process toward respectability.

