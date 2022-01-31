Broncos Reveal Decision on Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade

Tiptoeing around the NFL's tampering policy, Broncos general manager George Paton claimed there is "absolutely not" a package deal bundling Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, formerly Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

“Before I answer that, my family showed up late and I believe this is the first time they’ve been in UCHealth Training Center, so I want to introduce my wife Barb, in the back, my beautiful daughter, Bella, and my handsome son, Beau," Paton said during Hackett's introductory press conference on Jan. 28. "Welcome to UCHealth [Training Center], I think this is the first time you guys have been here because of COVID-19. And, absolutely not. Thanks for asking.”

Rodgers, under contract through next season, was not a topic of conversation amid Hackett's inaugural meeting with the Mile High media. In fact, the likely back-to-back league MVP was mentioned just once more, merely referencing his contribution to Hackett's professional coaching arc.

“First and foremost, Aaron [Rodgers] was absolutely unbelievable. He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him," Hackett said. "Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me. When you’re dealing with a guy that intelligent, if you want to do something, you’re not going to be able to put that up there and say, ‘Hey, you’re doing this,’ unless it’s something that he might’ve already done in the past. If it’s something new, you have to be sure to have a great answer. It’s just allowed me to understand communicating and talking with everybody and knowing that you have to always have an answer to ‘Why?’.”

Many believe, fueled by persistent insider chatter, that Paton made Hackett the 18th HC in franchise history as part of a multi-pronged plan that would end with a bombshell megatrade for Rodgers — and perhaps his top wide receiver, Davante Adams, too. Those sweepstakes haven't yet begun, however, and won't until the 38-year-old signal-caller decides whether to continue playing or call it a career.

Rodgers is expected to announce his decision prior to March free agency. To that end, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, there exists "cautious optimism" Rodgers will return to the Packers in 2022, fences mended between himself and upper management.

"When the #Packers season ended, QB Aaron Rodgers didn’t immediately fly out of town," Rapoport wrote on Twitter. "Instead, he stayed around for a few days to map out what next year would be like in Green Bay."

Paton won't comment publicly on Rodgers until (or if) he becomes available. But, despite what he says now, the Broncos no doubt will look into his acquisition, potentially reuniting the future Canton-bound star with one of his closest confidants.

"I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere… Unless I do," Rodgers said in November.

