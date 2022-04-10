Measurables

Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 341 pounds

: 341 pounds Arms : 34 inches

: 34 inches Hands: 10-¾ inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash : 4.78 seconds

: 4.78 seconds Vertical Jump : 32 inches

: 32 inches Broad Jump: 123 inches

Pros

A massive human being that eats space like a black hole.

Superhuman strength at the point of attack in the running game.

Requisite athleticism to be a one-gap penetrator with enough strength to two-gap easily.

Length is a plus feature and he constantly extends his arms to help shed blockers quickly and efficiently.

Arrives with violent, accurate hands, creating space for counter moves with good technique.

Athleticism is off the charts.

Incredibly explosive with his lower body power.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Stamina is a concern.

Likely limited to a two-down run defender due to a lack of natural pass-rush ability.

Limited to the nose tackle and can likely only work from the 0-, 1- or 2- technique.

Lateral change of direction is not great.

Can get out leveraged due to his height and pad level.

Overview

A mountain of a man playing the nose tackle for one of the most dominant defenses in college football history, Jordan Davis projects as a two-down run defender with limited upside as a pass rusher at the next level. If you're looking for a two-gap, assignment-oriented player that stuffs the run with ease, this is your guy.

An elite athlete for a player with his massive frame, Davis does well enough to penetrate by using his length and sheer power to toss blockers aside and close gaps quickly. There are issues with him overrunning a gap too quickly and getting pushed out of the play due to a lack of change-of-direction skills, but those are eased by the volume of plays he makes in the backfield and his ability to toss blockers aside.

As a pass rusher, Davis is limited due to lacking an elite first step and a pad level that gets too high at times, allowing blockers to get under his tall chest plate and neutralize the bull rush. He doesn't have many counter moves in his arsenal, so until he refines that ability there will be a need to pull him off of the field in obvious passing situations.

Fit with Broncos

With the Denver Broncos fielding one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season, Davis is an obvious fit when they're in a true 3-4 base package. However, with the team looking to play more in a dime sub-package with only four defensive linemen on the field, Davis is a hard sell due to his lack of pass rush and position versatility. Without being able to slide outside of the guard and still be effective, he doesn't quite make sense for Denver.

Denver also signed D.J. Jones in free agency, so unless Mike Purcell is let loose, there won't be enough snaps to go around for Davis to see the field frequently enough to warrant trading up to select him. Davis, while limited, is likely out of Denver's reach anyway, barring a precipitous trade-up

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Late-Round 1

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!