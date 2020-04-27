Mile High Huddle Grades Broncos' Complete 2020 NFL Draft Haul

Khalid Alshami (@KhalidHAlshami): If there was any doubt before about how the decision-makers in Dove Valley felt about Drew Lock, the past three days was reassurance that the Denver Broncos believe they've found their franchise guy. While I didn't like every pick (Tyrie Cleveland), and the team came out of the draft with sizable needs at offensive tackle and safety, I'm confident the Broncos are a better team today than they were last week and have done a tremendous job to put Lock in the best possible position to win. The AFC West arms race is officially in.

Grade: B+

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney): John Elway is getting pretty good at this whole drafting thing. Overall, Elway had a marvelous draft, grabbing instant impact offensive pieces in Jerry Jeudy and Lloyd Cushenberry, while also adding a versatile weapon in KJ Hamler and a second-stretching tight end in Albert Okwuegbunam. Along with Cushenberry along the OL, I love the addition of Netane Muti. If he stays healthy he’s a road grading guard in this league. Derrek Tuszka is a strong depth piece to develop off the edge. Overall, Elway got great value throughout the draft, rounding out a solid roster.

Grade: A

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL): It's clear that the days of stale and boring offensive football are now over in the Mile High City. The Broncos' 2020 draft haul was loaded with game-changing talent and crucial speed. It also has revealed once and for all is that GM John Elway is all-in on the Lock project. Perhaps the head-scratching lack of an OT being selected at some point takes the shine just slightly off what was a very bold and ambitious draft class. Maybe this draft has catapulted the Broncos back into serious title contention. At the very least it's going to a very fun Broncos team to watch over the next few seasons.

Grade: B+

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH): The Broncos answered maybe the biggest question — how much do they believe in Lock being the man? They gave about as resounding of a 'yes' as possible by dedicating four of the picks to skill positions and another two to the O-line. This offense should see about as big of a leap as we have ever seen if Lock truly has taken that step. Offensively, this is the most excited anyone should be about the Broncos since 2014. Defensively, I thought Denver did a great job of finding players that fit the scheme perfectly. They might not be players with the highest ceiling, but Vic Fangio should be pretty happy with how he can use these young players. There are still a couple of positions that I wish they would have addressed and a couple of picks on offense that I question how they are going to use the player. One thing's for sure; the Broncos are a better team today than they were a week ago.

Grade: B+

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL): The Broncos addressed several needs in the draft. They needed more speed on offense and they certainly got that with the first two selections. They needed a center, a DL, a CB and a reserve TE who could produce. Elway took care of those before the fourth round ended. Denver then added some nice depth players with upside to finish out the last three rounds. The early selections really helped Lock tremendously and put him in position to succeed. The Broncos did miss a little, however, on a developmental OT and S who could be a defensive gadget-type player Denver also bypassed some better players in the second round to get KJ Hamler. The best pick of the draft was probably Lloyd Cushenberry, who will start on day one. Elway had another solid draft.

Grade: B

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen): Not all fans will agree with my grade, and that's as it should be. While there was really only one pick that based on the player, I really didn't like, every other selection that didn't receive an immediate rubber-stamp from yours truly was due to either taking a position that wasn't a need and/or doing so at the cost of leaving some big-time impact players on the board. However, despite my grade being a few marks away from an A+, I remain open to the possibility that each of these selections could combine to create A+ type results for the Broncos. Elway telegraphed two things in this draft; One, the Broncos put their money where their mouth is by investing multiple picks to build the nest around Lock, making it plain how much the team brass believe in Lock, and two, adding speed to this offense was a mandate.

Grade: B-

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge): I absolutely loved this draft. The team added a ton of juice to this offense, setting Lock up with numerous weapons for the next several years as he settles into being a starting NFL QB. I’m not so worried about the team not drafting an offensive tackle. They have great depth on the interior now and may still pursue a vet OT in free agency.

Grade: A

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL): We can — and should — laud the Broncos' 2020 draft haul for its terrific value. The Broncos stuck to their board, stood their ground, and got their guys without surrendering any capital. Excellent job by Elway and the scouting department. But the most encouraging and impressive factor to Elway's picks is that he made his early ones — his best ones — with Lock, and only Lock, in mind. He went out of his way to upgrade Lock's weaponry and stabilize his protection, putting the young franchise QB in the best possible position to succeed. If Lock fails in 2020, it won't be because Denver didn't help him out. The added defensive toys for Fangio, and, again, the value there, were the cherry on top. Another home run draft for Elway, his third straight, as The Duke gets a hang of this GM thing.

Grade: B+

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH): Over the past two years, I have repeatedly criticized the Broncos' lack of speed and explosiveness on offense. In today’s NFL, in order to put up points, teams need players who can dictate coverage and create for themselves and others. Elway answered these complaints adding a bevy of electric weapons and some intriguing pieces to the offensive and defensive trenches. No single draft could fix every roster concern (looks at OT) but the Broncos got better and gave Lock the means to succeed. It’s on the young QB now to prove he's up to the task.

Grade: B+

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports): Elway made it clear that this draft was about building the team around Lock, so he added multiple players who should make the offense better. Jerry Jeudy should immediately start at WR and Lloyd Cushenberry should do the same at center. Hamler should see plenty of involvement in the offense and give the Broncos an option for returning punts and kicks. The more I read up on Michael Ojemudia, the more I like what he should bring to the defense. The Day 3 picks should provide some depth, though I'm surprised the Broncos drafted a third WR. It would have been nice to add an OT at some point, but the Broncos are clearly putting their trust in Mike Munchak to coach other players up. Overall, it was a good draft for the Broncos, one that made it clear that Elway thinks this team can reach the playoffs in 2020.

Grade: A-

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP): The Broncos went heavy offense in this class, by loading up on WRs, drafting Lock's friend and TE from Mizzou, and grabbing a starting center. I would’ve preferred more defensive back help — specifically two CBs and two LBs. However, Elway demonstrates patience and trust with his small circle of experts that include: Matt Russell, Vic Fangio, Ed Donatell, and Mike Munchak. Broncos Country should feel excited that Denver went all out in this year's draft class. They’re attempting to fight speed with speed. Watch out, KC!

Grade: B

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH): One of the biggest demands Elway felt was to surround Lock with as many quality weapons as possible. The GM not only did that, but added a ton of speed to the roster as well. This offense has track meet potential and the possibility to keep up with the Chiefs in the division. Now, it's on Lock to grab the reins and take off. While a couple of picks on Day 3 were redundant (looking at Albert Okwuegbunam and Cleveland), the added athleticism only makes this roster built even that much better. My favorite pick of the bunch in Cushenberry rounds out the interior of the O-line for the next three years at least. This was a darned good class for Elway, marking back-to-back-to-back classes that have brought in high leadership and athletic upside.

Grade: B+

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel): Denver has really adjusted how it drafts. Less risk on character, less risk on sheer athleticism. This does lead to selections with lower ceilings, but higher floors. This year, there was a good mixture of risk along with some safe picks. Jeudy is a rather safe pick, and Denver followed that with more of a risk in Hamler, followed by safe picks with Ojemudia and Cushenberry and another risk with Agim. It goes throughout the draft with Albert O. being a 'safe' pick because of his connection to Lock then low-risk/high-reward selections of LB Justin Strnad and OG Netane Muti for health reasons. Just a smart, balanced draft class where the Broncos stuck to their board and didn't have major reaches and the two picks that can be perceived as 'reaches' have been mentioned as going not long after Denver took them with Ojemudia going between 77 and 83, and Agim sometime before 118.

Grade: A-

