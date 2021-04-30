Broncos Receive Grade for Patrick Surtain II Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos shocked practically everyone on Thursday night with the No. 9 pick selecting Patrick Surtain II out of the University of Alabama. While the Broncos came into this offseason with a dire need at the cornerback position, many assumed Paton had patched the team’s biggest need after signing both Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller in free agency.

However, the AFC West filled with high-octane passing offenses, the Broncos must have followed the view that there is no such thing as too many cornerbacks. On the surface, Surtain is a somewhat confusing scheme fit for the Vic Fangio defense.

With the Broncos using some of the lowest rate of press from their boundary corners in the NFL last season, Surtain’s projected best value as a press-man corner doesn’t quite match up with Denver. However, he is also a smooth operator with length, versatility, and is a very good tackler. Given how important those traits can be for Fangio, perhaps Surtain can still thrive in this defense.

While Fangio has preferred an off coverage corner, he did utilize a lot of press coverage from Prince Amukamara in the Chicago Bears' amazing 2018 defense. Fangio wouldn’t be considered one of the best defensive minds in football if he wasn’t able to mold his scheme to the specific strengths of his players each and every year.

Surtain’s fit for the 2021 Broncos may be cloudy, but taking a 1,000-foot view, the pick starts to make more sense. With impending roster holes at both linebacker spots, safety, nickel corner, boundary corner, edge rusher, and potentially right tackle, Surtain gives the Broncos’ a long-term option at one of the most valuable positions in football for at least the next four seasons.

But where does he fit for the Broncos in 2021? It's a salient question, especially when considering Paton’s recent comments that a top-10 pick is expected to may a year one impact for the team that drafts them.

For now, Surtain does not have a clean day-one fit, but this could perhaps have an impact on the future of Bryce Callahan. Denver could save nearly $8 million by moving on from Callahan before next season.

Also an important note, given how many games Callahan and Darby have missed in their careers, an insurance policy at cornerback following a season where Denver was forced to play seemingly 10 different corners. 2021 almost surely won't have cornerback as the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Overall, while the Surtain pick makes sense, it isn’t one that moves the needle for the Broncos at the quarterback position. Until Denver figures out the quarterback spot with a known perennial top-10-caliber player, the team needs to continue to look for options.

This goes double for a team in a division with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and even Derek Carr. The Broncos will need a string of luck and elite defense to contend in a division with the worst quarterback in the division. It’s not impossible, but it certainly will be a difficult ask.

Still, given the limited information for prospects this draft cycle, there is something to selecting one of the safest players in the entire draft in Surtain. He has years of great tape, great technique, good athleticism, a great frame, and plays one of the most valuable positions in football.

Surtain may not end up a home run selection, but in a draft with so much uncertainty, taking a highly probable double at pick No. 9 certainly carries some weight.

With the Broncos having Justin Fields staring them in the face at pick No. 9 as well as having a reported deal on the table to trade back with the Chicago Bears that would have netted Denver extra draft picks and given the team more flexibility to obtain that elusive franchise QB, it’s hard to give Paton exemplary grades for the Surtain pick.

In the same way that Bradley Chubb has been a great pick for the Broncos but will always be measured up to the likes of Josh Allen, hopefully, that same fate won’t befall Surtain. If Drew Lock ends up developing into a franchise quarterback, this pick could wind up in hindsight as the best Paton could have made. But with Denver’s questions at quarterback still going forward, it’s hard to call this pick a home run.

An investment in Fangio and the defense and taking a page out of Paton’s former boss Rick Speilman’s playbook in 'There is no such thing as too many good cornerbacks,' the pick is not a home run but a double. A solid pick with a high floor at a position of value. Now here’s to hoping Denver is able to figure out the quarterback position.

Grade: B

