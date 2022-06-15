Broncos Open Up on Status of Rookie TE Greg Dulcich

A safer-than-sorry approach with Greg Dulcich should ensure the Denver Broncos rookie tight end is full-go for training camp next month.

That's kid-glove-wearing coach Nathaniel Hackett's intention, anyway.

"I hope so," Hackett said Tuesday when asked if Dulcich will practice on Day 1 of camp. "It’s one of those things where we want to be smart with all of the guys and make sure that they’re ready to rock.”

The 80th overall pick of April's draft, Dulcich initially participated in the Broncos' offseason program before sitting out the final segment of Organized Team Activities as well as this week's mandatory minicamp.

Hackett refuses to disclose the nature of Dulcich's injury — or even confirm there's an injury — adopting a tight-lipped, Belichick-ian posture on his status.

"We want to be as careful as we possibly can and make sure that everybody is good, so I think that it’s just—everything is primarily precautionary right now and we’re making sure we’re getting better," he said June 6.

Dulcich's absence has nonetheless granted third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam the lion's share of first-string TE reps, and Okwuegbunam responded by posting highlight catch after highlight catch, thriving on the arm of new quarterback Russell Wilson.

At this point in the 2022 process, it's Okwuegbunam's starting job to lose, with Dulcich a distant second on the depth chart.

“Albert has really stepped up mentally," Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Tuesday. "This playbook is not easy and then with the position that he plays, you know he took a gigantic step during that second week of OTAs. I thought that he did a really good job of owning his job and not trying to do too much. I thought he did a really good job in the run game protection and the pass game, opening up and rolling. He’s a very talented player and a very explosive player and just honing in on the details that allow him to come through with all of his talent instead of just limiting himself to one aspect or the other.”

Health aside, Dulcich is locked into a prominent offensive role as Denver envisions pass-sets featuring both Okwuegbunam and the former UCLA star. Thus, it made sense not to push Dulcich until the bullets start flying for real — and especially before an upcoming six-week, pre-camp respite.

See you this summer.

“All the guys—anyone who has something, we make sure that they’re taking care of their body and that’s about protecting the team," Hackett said. "You have to make sure you’re protecting yourself and make sure you’re taking care of your body first before you can take care of anything else.”

