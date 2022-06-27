Broncos Draft Pick Projected to 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team

To some, the multi-week wait between mandatory minicamp and training camp is considered the NFL's dead period. But in Broncos Country, nothing could be further from the truth. Analysts, national media members, and prominent football minds are all-in on the 2022 Broncos, led by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

From being picked to win the AFC West, to having the most improved team, and even listing Jerry Jeudy as the next breakout star, the league is very much aware that the Broncos will be a force to be reckoned with. This was evidenced Monday when NFL.com senior draft expert Chad Reuter released his projection for the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team and hand-selected Denver tight end Greg Dulcich to represent the position.

“The Broncos have a talented collection of wide receivers for quarterback Russell Wilson to find downfield in Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy,” Reuter explained.

“However, Dulcich has a chance to see a lot of snaps as either a starter or the running mate of Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end. The former Bruins star could become a safety valve and red-zone threat for Wilson. Remember when Jimmy Graham had 16 TDs in his final two seasons in Seattle (2016-17)?”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dulcich was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft after earning First-team All-Pac 12 honors at UCLA in 2021. The 22-year-old California native was a three-star recruit in high school and walked on to the football team at UCLA as a freshman. In 2020, his hard work was rewarded with an athletic scholarship by the Bruins before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the 2021 campaign, Dulcich was named to the Mackey Award preseason watchlist and recorded 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Dulcich left UCLA having played in 24 career games and logged 77 receptions, 1,353 yards, and 11 TDs, averaging 17.6 yards per catch.

Many were surprised when the six-foot-three, 245-pounder was selected on Day 2, but the move makes sense for head coach Nathaniel Hackett and coordinator Justin Outten’s offense. While the Broncos are deeper than a sunken ship at receiver, what happens when teams have game-planned specifically for that unit?

Holes are left open in the middle seam portions of the field.

Enter Dulcich.