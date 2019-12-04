What's Going on With Broncos CB Chris Harris, Jr.?

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. is set to be a free agent after this season, which means the team has a decision to make. Do the Broncos try to re-sign him, or let him walk?

This decision may be made easier by Harris' performance this season.

To put it nicely, Harris has not played close to the level that the Broncos have gotten from him since they picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2011. There once was a streak where he didn’t allow a touchdown for more than 20 straight games, but he has allowed four of them this season.

Not only has it been the touchdowns relinquished, but also key first downs that have kept drives alive and led to points. Harris' play in coverage has left a lot to be desired, and seeing him give up a big play only to point the finger at someone else’s feet has become like a broken record.

It isn’t just Harris' play in coverage that has declined, but also his run support. The worst of it came when watching him backpedal for 15-20 yards as a running back came right at him instead of sticking his nose in there and trying to make a play vs the Chargers in Week 13.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With his play, it is hard to justify the Broncos paying Harris what he is purportedly looking for after seeing his play this season. Denver is a team that isn’t right around the corner from being contenders and at this stage, such a situation is where Harris has the most value.

Another team could find that value in him if he is viewed as the missing piece they need to really boost their defense. If the Broncos let Harris walk in free agency, the team would be in line for a 2021 compensatory pick.

Of course, there are other factors in play when it comes to the compensatory formula. That pick could get canceled out with a signing the Broncos make and the placement of the pick would depend on multiple factors, the biggest being Harris' contract with his next team.

With that in mind, it may be best for the Broncos to let Harris walk, look to maximize the compensatory pick, and start rebuilding their cornerback room. Check out the video above for the full story.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.