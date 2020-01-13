Here's why Broncos Fans Should be Excited About the Pat Shurmur Hire

Back in the 1990s, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville was famously caught by the cameras telling a young official that the NFL didn’t stand for National Football League, but rather, 'Not For Long', due to its combustible working environment.

Those words ring true for Rich Scangarello who was fired by the Denver Broncos as offensive coordinator after only one season replete with underwhelming results. For the most part, the only consistency that was shown by the offensive unit Scangarello coached was maintaining its standing in the lower bracket of the league's rankings.

With head coach Vic Fangio sure to return for his second season in Denver, the general consensus was that the entire staff would be retained if possible. Even as recently as his end-of-season press conference exactly two weeks ago, Fangio seemed confident that this would be the case.

“I do, all these guys will [return] – we have a good staff," Fangio said on December 30th. "I’m sure some opportunities will come up for some guys. We’ll deal with those as they come.".

Such alternative opportunities did arrive in a positive way for OLBs Coach Brandon Staley, who is set to take the defensive coordinator position for the L.A Rams, replacing the fired Wade Phillips. For Scangarello, it’s back to square one as he begins the search for an assistant job somewhere else.

After reviewing the performance of his assistants, Fangio ultimately chose to cash in on the glut of talented former head coaches who were suddenly looking for work and moved quickly to approach his potential new offensive coordinator. Ex-New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur became a coaching casualty on black Monday and it’s clear from Fangio’s statements upon canning Scangarello that he wanted to upgrade his offensive play-caller.

“We need to do everything we can to get better – in all areas – as we start working toward next year,” Fangio declared.

Shurmur would appear to fit the bill with his extensive experience and success in the not-too-distant past with Case Keenum in Minnesota, which punctuated his reputation as a 'QB whisperer'. Shurmur's short and unsuccessful stay in the Big Apple seems to have done little to diminish his standing around the league as a bright offensive mind, as he was well in demand following his dismissal in New York. We know both Minnesota and Chicago made overtures to hire him before Fangio swooped in.

Shurmur’s ability to work with QBs to great effect no doubt has influenced his hire in Denver as the Broncos look to further develop their own protégé Drew Lock. The Giants took a long look at Lock coming out of Missouri during last year's draft process, and although New York ultimately selected Daniel Jones instead, Shurmur has a fair degree of familiarity and information complied on the Broncos' starting quarterback.

Under Scangarello, the Denver offense was not likely to threaten any opposing defenses so Shurmur will be tasked with opening up the playbook and maximizing his young QB’s ability to stretch the field with his powerful arm.

In recent times, the Broncos have fallen well behind the curve in offensive thinking so it will fall on the new OC to catch up to the leading lights in the NFL. More innovative thinking and expansive in-game play calling are exactly what Fangio had in mind when he decided to make the switch from Scangarello to Shurmur.

The big move is not without its risks also, particularly as it pertains to the development of the Broncos' young QB. Having to learn another new system this offseason will be a big challenge for Lock, who will only be in his second year. After all, this was supposed to be an offseason of continuity and stability within the offense but considering that Shurmur's scheme will be the fifth Lock will have learned in his last six years of football, it shouldn't be a bridge too far for the talented signal-caller.

Going with a significantly more experienced and proven OC in place of the out-going Scangarello could do much to calm the fanbase and might even be a cause for great optimism instead. Skeptics may well point to it being another internal power move by GM John Elway, but all signs point to this coaching shuffle as being the decision of Fangio this time around.

Fans should be excited. The Broncos hired a respected coach with a positive upside who ostensibly elevates Lock's ceiling. And given the apocryphal discord that brewed between Fangio and Scangarello this past season, his firing might have been inevitable all along.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.