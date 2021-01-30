Report: Deshaun Watson has 'Zero Interest' in Broncos Trade

If the Broncos are truly a 'sleeping giant', surely the veteran QBs on the trade block would want to come to Denver, right? Right?

Tis the season for rumors, anonymous 'sources', and unbridled speculation. The Denver Broncos find themselves tied to multiple rumors and reports as it relates to the NFL's veteran quarterback market.

The problem is, there's no such thing as a 'free-agent franchise quarterback', which means each of the most alluring veterans who could be available will have to come via the trading block.

Rarely do NFL teams make a franchise-caliber quarterback available via trade, due to the scarcity and preciousness of the commodity, but in 2021, almost inexplicably, four such players could end up on the block. For now, Matthew Stafford in Detroit is officially on the block while Deshaun Watson in Houston is maneuvering to get the Texans to follow suit.

There's also Jared Goff in L.A. and maybe, just maybe, Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. As it relates to Goff and Rodgers, both seem like long shots to be traded from the Rams and Packers, respectively, but we're in a strange, new world with regard to NFL front-office thinking.

I'll still be surprised if Watson gets dealt, especially after Houston's new GM Nick Caserio held court to say in no uncertain terms that he has no intention of trading his most precious commodity away. Stafford, though, is on the block today. Right now.

A new report from long-time Broncos insider Woody Paige casts the whole Watson-to-Denver trade (in potentia) into a much dimmer light while also perhaps providing some clarity on Stafford's current frame of mind.

"What I was told days ago by a trusted NFL source was Watson had zero interest in Denver and Stafford wanted warm weather. Someone should tell him Denver has 300 days of sunshine. Don’t mention the other 65," Paige tweeted Friday afternoon.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Paige's report was likely spurred by Dan Sileo's sequence of tweets the day prior. Sileo, a nationally syndicated sports-talk radio host, tweeted a top-5 wishlist of NFL trade destinations for both Watson and Stafford, which saw the Broncos land on the former's at No. 4. Sileo's top-5 destinations for Stafford did not include Denver.

Right now, it's all speculation. It's all hearsay and buzz. The NFL rumor mill is grinding on full-blast and the Broncos, due to their lack of clarity at quarterback, are going to be roped into it all.

New Broncos GM George Paton has options if he wants to give up the farm to make a true push for Watson but based on Caserio's reluctant stance, it'd take an offer Houston couldn't refuse. In Year 1 on the job, do you really think that's a move Paton risks?

I have my doubts. Meanwhile, pushing to acquire Stafford would be modestly more feasible but it'd likely take a first- and second-round draft pick to get the conversation started. And if the Lions find their phones ringing off the hook with Stafford in high demand, that'll only drive the price up.

Paton, if he's not sold on Drew Lock, could look to the 2021 NFL draft for an upgrade. Holding the No. 9 overall pick, the Broncos have a solid QB class to scrutinize with as many as five prospects being rumored as first-rounders.

To wit: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, and Alabama's Mac Jones. Jones has crept into the day-one conversation on the heels of winning a National Championship and dominating the week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

When it's all said and done, Paton could opt to run it back one last year on Lock, banking on the benefit of the young QB having the same playbook in back-to-back years for the first time since his sophomore/junior years at Missouri. That, combined with the return of Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton, and a little luck with the injury bug, and the Broncos could very well field a competitive squad with Lock under center.

But in order for that to happen, Lock would have to use the final six games of last season, which saw him elevate his play significantly, as a launching pad to rapid improvement and consistency in Year 3. Also, Paton will have to make wise decisions with the Broncos' salary-cap dollars in free agency and fill what are some rather serious roster holes via the draft (especially at cornerback).

The rumor mill is far from closing its doors. The season of speculation is u, so buckle up and if nothing else, enjoy the ride.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.