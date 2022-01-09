Benjamin Allbright has his finger on the pulse of the inner workings of Broncos HQ.

In the immediate aftermath of Vic Fangio being fired, KOARadio's Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright talked about possible head coaching candidates that Denver Broncos general manager George Paton may want to interview.

Allbright mentioned a few of these candidates on Twitter as well. Five candidates he expects the Broncos will interview include Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

During the Sunday afternoon show, Allbright also mentioned that former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is another person whom Paton might consider as a candidate for an interview.

Quinn, Frazier, and Gannon all have ties to Paton. Quinn and Paton were on the same staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06. Frazier and Gannon both had stints with the Minnesota Vikings when Paton was with that organization.

However, just because Paton has ties to a coach does not mean that person will get the job. Caldwell, Leftwich, and Hackett have no previous ties to Paton. If any of the coaches Albright floated interview, it's possible one of them could impress Paton during the process and become a front-runner.

At least one head-coaching candidate isn't likely to draw an interview request: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Considering that most of the credit for the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship went to then-offensive coordinator Frank Reich (now Indianapolis' head coach), and how Pederson's tenure in Kansas City almost ended badly, the chances of Philadelphia's ex-head coach getting an interview in Denver aren't likely, though it can't be ruled out, per Allbright.

Another candidate some have mentioned is Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but Allbright said the belief is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will do whatever it takes to keep him.

Then there's a 'darkhorse candidate: New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. While there might be interest in Mayo, however, he isn't at the top of Paton's list.

The Broncos are expected to start contacting teams seeking permission to interview candidates on Monday.

